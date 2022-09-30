Football:

FSU is offering tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian:

Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?

Survey Says! That FSU fans are feeling extremely positive about Florida State after a 4-0 start.

The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:

Keep stacking wins and who knows how far FSU will go:

Current odds to win the ACC Atlantic, per FPI...



Clemson, 70.7%

FSU, 18.4

Cuse, 5.3

NC State, 5.0

Wake, 0.4



But what happens if NC State wins this week? Or FSU?



Well, Clemson stays the favorite, but the odds shift a bunch.



(1/2) — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 29, 2022

Other Sports:

Welcome back Tennis:

Opening Weekend I



The @floridastate women's tennis team opens its fall season at the Four in The Fall tournament at the University of Alabama on Friday. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/jf8SrC92Ge — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) September 29, 2022

Undefeated soccer heads to Miami to take on the 3-4 Hurricanes.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook should be a full-go for the Vikings’ game in London:

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook, nursing a shoulder injury, was listed as a full participant in today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2022

The news is not as good for Jameis Winston whom is dealing with a multitude of injuries right now.