Football:
FSU is offering tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian:
Thursday update from @SeminoleAlford. See y’all Saturday #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/FKuV9w1KDl— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 29, 2022
Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?
Survey Says! That FSU fans are feeling extremely positive about Florida State after a 4-0 start.
The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:
We’re all we got, we’re all we need!— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) September 29, 2022
I’m teaming up with @BigManBigHeart_, @GibbonsDillan & @Malakai_Menzer to set up a fund for #HurricaneIan relief/restoration:https://t.co/DSA3mL0Enq#NoleFam #OneTribe
Keep stacking wins and who knows how far FSU will go:
Current odds to win the ACC Atlantic, per FPI...— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 29, 2022
Clemson, 70.7%
FSU, 18.4
Cuse, 5.3
NC State, 5.0
Wake, 0.4
But what happens if NC State wins this week? Or FSU?
Well, Clemson stays the favorite, but the odds shift a bunch.
(1/2)
Other Sports:
Welcome back Tennis:
Opening Weekend I— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) September 29, 2022
The @floridastate women's tennis team opens its fall season at the Four in The Fall tournament at the University of Alabama on Friday. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/jf8SrC92Ge
Undefeated soccer heads to Miami to take on the 3-4 Hurricanes.
Alumni:
Dalvin Cook should be a full-go for the Vikings’ game in London:
Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook, nursing a shoulder injury, was listed as a full participant in today’s practice.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2022
The news is not as good for Jameis Winston whom is dealing with a multitude of injuries right now.
