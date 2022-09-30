 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Will FSU beat Wake Forest to get to 5-0?

FSU offers free tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Louisville Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Football:

FSU is offering tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian:

Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?

Survey Says! That FSU fans are feeling extremely positive about Florida State after a 4-0 start.

The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:

Keep stacking wins and who knows how far FSU will go:

Other Sports:

Welcome back Tennis:

Undefeated soccer heads to Miami to take on the 3-4 Hurricanes.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook should be a full-go for the Vikings’ game in London:

The news is not as good for Jameis Winston whom is dealing with a multitude of injuries right now.

