Football:
For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here.
Here’s what we learned on offense and defense.
Coach Norvell was on ESPN CFB Live yesterday:
FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it.
Check out our photo gallery from last night's exciting victory!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 5, 2022
: https://t.co/T8aqKPdX4U#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/UkAjNwjOuG
Five questions, five answers as FSU heads into the bye week.
FSU’s offense was efficient, especially on third down, but here’s where they have to improve to go from efficient to top-tier.
Bowl projections have FSU facing Liberty.
Georgia is great and the ACC looks like it’ll be chaotic; week 1 was quite the ride.
Recruiting:
Four-star FSU commitment Keith Sampson getting it done on Fridays:
Last ride! I'm coming yep a lot of y'all doubted me! #tribe23 @odellhaggins @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @RyanBartow @CoachCarter_FSU pic.twitter.com/MtRu6iXb2a— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) September 5, 2022
Five-Star 2024 RB commit Kam Davis was in attendance:
5⭐️ 2024 RB commit Kameron Davis has a message for Nole Nation: pic.twitter.com/NTTrp3ZwdO— MAX (@maxescarpio) September 4, 2022
Other Sports:
It was an unconquered kind of weekend for Florida State University:
This is the— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 5, 2022
▫️ Football defeats LSU, 24-23
▫️ Soccer tames the , 5-0
▫️ Volleyball wins the Seminole Invitational
▫️ Cross Country sweeps Covered Bridge Open#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lNGdX2f5gR
Alumni:
Jameis Winston and PJ Williams in the dome to watch their alma mater Florida State take on #LSU#Saints @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/gKlOPuUDq5— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 4, 2022
So many former FSU greats couldn’t but express their jubilation with FSU’s performance on Sunday night.
The best one:
BALLGAME!! @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ij0qS7RztN— EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) September 5, 2022
Loading comments...