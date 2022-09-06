Football:

For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here.

Here’s what we learned on offense and defense.

Coach Norvell was on ESPN CFB Live yesterday:

FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it.

Five questions, five answers as FSU heads into the bye week.

FSU’s offense was efficient, especially on third down, but here’s where they have to improve to go from efficient to top-tier.

Bowl projections have FSU facing Liberty.

Georgia is great and the ACC looks like it’ll be chaotic; week 1 was quite the ride.

Recruiting:

Four-star FSU commitment Keith Sampson getting it done on Fridays:

Five-Star 2024 RB commit Kam Davis was in attendance:

5⭐️ 2024 RB commit Kameron Davis has a message for Nole Nation: pic.twitter.com/NTTrp3ZwdO — MAX (@maxescarpio) September 4, 2022

Other Sports:

It was an unconquered kind of weekend for Florida State University:

This is the



▫️ Football defeats LSU, 24-23

▫️ Soccer tames the , 5-0

▫️ Volleyball wins the Seminole Invitational

▫️ Cross Country sweeps Covered Bridge Open#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lNGdX2f5gR — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 5, 2022

Alumni:

Jameis Winston and PJ Williams in the dome to watch their alma mater Florida State take on #LSU#Saints @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/gKlOPuUDq5 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 4, 2022

So many former FSU greats couldn’t but express their jubilation with FSU’s performance on Sunday night.

The best one: