Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2016

A much needed bye week to refocus is ahead for the Seminoles

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Florida State v LSU Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Football:

For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here.

Here’s what we learned on offense and defense.

Coach Norvell was on ESPN CFB Live yesterday:

FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it.

Five questions, five answers as FSU heads into the bye week.

FSU’s offense was efficient, especially on third down, but here’s where they have to improve to go from efficient to top-tier.

Bowl projections have FSU facing Liberty.

Georgia is great and the ACC looks like it’ll be chaotic; week 1 was quite the ride.

Recruiting:

Four-star FSU commitment Keith Sampson getting it done on Fridays:

Five-Star 2024 RB commit Kam Davis was in attendance:

Other Sports:

It was an unconquered kind of weekend for Florida State University:

Alumni:

So many former FSU greats couldn’t but express their jubilation with FSU’s performance on Sunday night.

The best one:

