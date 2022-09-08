Kalen DeLoach and Omarion Cooper talk after FSU practice

Florida State Seminoles football is putting in work during its bye, taking advantage of the early season open week to recollect and refocus ahead of the start of conference play.

The Seminoles face off against the Louisville Cardinals on the road next Friday, its first step in looking to best its 4-4 record in the ACC from last season.

After practice on Thursday, linebacker Kalen DeLoach and defensive back Omarion Cooper met with the media to talk about how FSU has approached the bye, takeaways from the first few weeks of the season, and more.

Omarion Cooper

Yesterday, head coach Mike Norvell challenged the team to come out with a better intensity to wrap up their last practice before they take off for a few days. On that subject, Cooper said that, “We came out with a much better approach for today, intensity for today. the mindset was critical to come out with intensity so today was a lot better practice.”

Coming in as a freshman Cooper got to work early in the secondary. Now that he has that extra year under his belt, he feels confident in his grasp of the defense.

“It helps you how like, like you got knowledge of the game. So much knowledge, the knowledge helps you. Coming in as a freshman I was probably thinking too much but now I like react faster and see things before they happen”

Omarion Cooper's full interview can be seen below:

Kalen DeLoach

The team is coming off a 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers and the mindset of the team is in a place that is new to them. DeLoach said, “It feels good. This is a step in the right direction. This is my first time since I've been here that we started off 1-0 at least, but now just taking the next step going 2-0, it means a lot to us”

He also mentioned that the way they practiced yesterday was not to the standard of who the team wants to be.

“The way we practiced yesterday I felt like it was slow, just to come out we had to make corrections just to get the mindset that ok we gotta get better today because yesterday was not good enough for the team that we say we want to be.”

Deloach’s full interview can be seen below: