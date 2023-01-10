Football:

Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back National Champions. The season is officially in the books which means its time for some way-too-early top 25 rankings and the masses are feeling the Seminoles.

Highest ranking: No. 3 on one ballot Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Seminoles were one of the nation’s hottest teams exiting the season and got great news with quarterback Jordan Travis along with top defender Jared Verse announced their respective returns. That gives Florida State a pair of All-American candidates on both sides of the football, not to mention impressive talent elsewhere in the skill spots. The Seminoles will be one of the nation’s most hyped teams in 2023.

It's never too early for my @ActionNetwork Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023. Pac-12 leads way w/6 teams, then ACC (5), SEC (4), Big 12 (4), Big Ten (3), AAC (1), Sun Belt (1) & Notre Dame. I'm confident you will agree w/all 25 teams, so enjoy!https://t.co/g58acUXaIU pic.twitter.com/lpuh4xmfif — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2023

FSU’s next official game will be vs. LSU in Orlando and the hype train is about to get rolling on the likely top-ten match-up.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is concerned about the Early Signing Period; my opinion is that it should be in August.

This Bowl season was actually pretty fun with a lot of highly entertaining games down the stretch.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class features some prominent names:

NFF Announces Star-Studded 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class on @espn.



18 First Team All-America players and four coaches will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.https://t.co/MIEkFqoUyN pic.twitter.com/MTfAW965on — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) January 9, 2023

Recruiting:

So far The Battles End has focused on player retention; now it looks they’re turning their attention to the recruiting game:

The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @95productions1! Welcome to the team, Big Man! #ChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/KhKHq3Jmwn — The Battle's End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 9, 2023

That twitter account belongs to Darrell Jackson whom is now enrolled at FSU.

2024 LB Brandon Booker has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball is still in the ‘receiving votes’ side of the top 25 yet behind two teams that they beat and that have a better record than. Makes little sense to me.

It’s likely too late to do anything about FSU’s disappointing season but I’m going to enjoy these next 15 games of watching Baba Miller:

Officially Free — Baba Miller (@_bmillxr_) January 7, 2023

Alumni:

The entire football world rallied around Damar Hamlin including FSU’s most famous No. 3: