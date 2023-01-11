Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Florida State Seminoles football successfully wrapped up its most successful season in six seasons in the last month of December, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners to win the Cheez-It Bowl and secure a 10-win year for the first time since 2016.

FSU (10-3, 5-3 ACC) closed out the year as one of the hottest teams in the country, putting together an offense that ranked 7th nationally in yards per play (6.96) and 10th in yards per game (484.2).

While Florida State fell out of contention for a conference title after a three-game skid in October, it still put together a successful year on paper and in accordance with expectations. Ahead of the season, the over/under on wins for the Seminoles was 7.5, a mark that Florida State exceed and then some.

With the dust settled and attention turned fully towards 2023, we wanted to take some time to gauge how fans felt about the 2022 season. Once we collect the data, we’ll put out a post with the results, your answers from the comment section and insight from the Tomahawk Nation staff.

How much did FSU exceed your expectations?

Extremely

A little

Not at all

Should FSU have been ranked higher in the final AP poll?

Yes (Top 10)

No (Ranked Correctly)

No (Ranked Lower)

What was the most significant win for FSU in 2022?

LSU

Louisville

Miami

Florida

Oklahoma

Where should FSU be ranked to start 2023?

Top 5

Top 10

Top 15

Top 25