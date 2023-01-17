Recruiting:
2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:
I am HONORED and BLESSED to say that I have received my first offer from THE Florida State University #GoNoles #fsufootball @Coach_Norvell @Zerbe_FSU @RyanBartow @CoachAdamFuller @Andrew_Ivins @RWrightRivals @GHamilton_On3 @TheUCReport @ErikRichardsUSA @EricKresser @floridafireFB pic.twitter.com/Yz9F9AxO2h— Ricky Knight III (@Knight6Ricky) January 15, 2023
2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:
Make the move https://t.co/5mT8HaK7B3— Tramell Jones Jr. (@TramellJonesJr) January 16, 2023
With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors.
Football:
If you are a Seminole Booster Mike Norvell will be coming to a city near you very soon.
A couple of former Seminoles found new homes over the weekend.
Between RisingSpear and TheBattlesEnd FSU’s NIL prospects are in a good place:
I want to truly thank Rising Spear for empowering me to work with the kids from the Kendall Boys and girls club in Tamiami FL.— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) January 16, 2023
If you would like to support the cause subscribe today at https://t.co/YExTkgDo73 pic.twitter.com/PzdvzS4Hno
CBSSports did its final 131 rankings of the season with FSU finishing 10th and Miami and Florida finished much, much lower.
Texas A&M and Miami made a lot of people look foolish in their preseason predictions, myself included.
Matt Baker says that FSU will be a playoff contender in 2023.
Bobby Bowden and Dillan Gibbons were honored by the Hula Bowl.
Other Sports:
Ta’Niya Latson has already tied an ACC record with about half the season left:
’ .— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 16, 2023
Her ACC Rookie of the Week Award ties a conference record #NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/4buTG2EHI8
Women’s Basketball is a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology projections.
We are a little over three weeks away from FSU Softball:
Family❤️— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2023
Thanks to @theprogramorg for a great weekend on our team retreat down in Port Saint Joe #Team40 pic.twitter.com/f7dNRsfSOX
Perfect game has FSU at 34th in their preseason rankings.
Men’s Basketball takes on Notre Dame tonight at 7pm (ESPNU) in South Bend:
Shootaround in South Bend#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/gClZ7mKCRb— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 17, 2023
Alumni:
ProFootballFocus graded Jalen Ramsey as the third-best CB in football:
Highest-graded CBs this season pic.twitter.com/lpFcwWu0Xw— PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2023
