Recruiting:

2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:

2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:

Make the move https://t.co/5mT8HaK7B3 — Tramell Jones Jr. (@TramellJonesJr) January 16, 2023

With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors.

Football:

If you are a Seminole Booster Mike Norvell will be coming to a city near you very soon.

A couple of former Seminoles found new homes over the weekend.

Between RisingSpear and TheBattlesEnd FSU’s NIL prospects are in a good place:

I want to truly thank Rising Spear for empowering me to work with the kids from the Kendall Boys and girls club in Tamiami FL.

If you would like to support the cause subscribe today at https://t.co/YExTkgDo73 pic.twitter.com/PzdvzS4Hno — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) January 16, 2023

CBSSports did its final 131 rankings of the season with FSU finishing 10th and Miami and Florida finished much, much lower.

Texas A&M and Miami made a lot of people look foolish in their preseason predictions, myself included.

Matt Baker says that FSU will be a playoff contender in 2023.

Bobby Bowden and Dillan Gibbons were honored by the Hula Bowl.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson has already tied an ACC record with about half the season left:

’ .



Her ACC Rookie of the Week Award ties a conference record #NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/4buTG2EHI8 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 16, 2023

Women’s Basketball is a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology projections.

We are a little over three weeks away from FSU Softball:

Family❤️



Thanks to @theprogramorg for a great weekend on our team retreat down in Port Saint Joe #Team40 pic.twitter.com/f7dNRsfSOX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2023

Perfect game has FSU at 34th in their preseason rankings.

Men’s Basketball takes on Notre Dame tonight at 7pm (ESPNU) in South Bend:

Alumni:

ProFootballFocus graded Jalen Ramsey as the third-best CB in football: