Florida State football, recruiting news: Football starts offseason regimen, Ta’Niya Latson ties ACC record

Your daily dose of all things Florida State.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Connecticut v Florida State Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Recruiting:

2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:

2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:

With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors.

Football:

If you are a Seminole Booster Mike Norvell will be coming to a city near you very soon.

A couple of former Seminoles found new homes over the weekend.

Between RisingSpear and TheBattlesEnd FSU’s NIL prospects are in a good place:

CBSSports did its final 131 rankings of the season with FSU finishing 10th and Miami and Florida finished much, much lower.

Texas A&M and Miami made a lot of people look foolish in their preseason predictions, myself included.

Matt Baker says that FSU will be a playoff contender in 2023.

Bobby Bowden and Dillan Gibbons were honored by the Hula Bowl.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson has already tied an ACC record with about half the season left:

Women’s Basketball is a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology projections.

We are a little over three weeks away from FSU Softball:

Perfect game has FSU at 34th in their preseason rankings.

Men’s Basketball takes on Notre Dame tonight at 7pm (ESPNU) in South Bend:

Alumni:

ProFootballFocus graded Jalen Ramsey as the third-best CB in football:

