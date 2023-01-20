 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: New transfer recruits explain why they chose FSU

FSU releases updated roster.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Fentrell Cypress, Jeremiah Byers, and Jaheim Bell met with media and explained what was so enticing about FSU.

FSU has officially updated its 2023 roster.

Once Trey Benson hit his stride he was one of the best running backs in the country;

When he’s not being one of the best tackles in the ACC, Robert Scott is designing sneakers for his teammates and coaches.

TCU has hired former FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Recruiting:

Josh Newberg is now the national analyst for On3Sports and he explains why FSU has some serious juice right on the 2024 recruiting trail:

Five-star 2024 CB Bryce West has been offered by Florida State:

Just how good are the newcomers to FSU and what can they contribute offensively?

Five-star CB Cormani McClain flipped to Colorado:

Other Sports:

What a ocmeback from Women’s Basketball last night as they emerged victorious over UVA on the road after being down 10 at the start of the 4th quarter:

Only three more weekends without FSU Baseball:

Alumni:

Cam Akers has got his NFL career back on track:

Asante Samuel Jr. put the DB in DBU last week with his historic performance in his playoff debut:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...