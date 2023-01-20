Football:

Fentrell Cypress, Jeremiah Byers, and Jaheim Bell met with media and explained what was so enticing about FSU.

FSU has officially updated its 2023 roster.

Once Trey Benson hit his stride he was one of the best running backs in the country;

An unfair-ish comparison...



RB A: 1,580 rush yd, 18 rush TD, 1,003 YAC, 41 runs of 10+, .33 missed tackles/run



RB B: 1,653 rush yd, 15 rush TD, 1,132 YAC, 52 runs of 10+, .32 missed tackles/run



.

.

.

.



RB A is Bijan Robinson



RB B is Tre Benson projected over same carries. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 19, 2023

When he’s not being one of the best tackles in the ACC, Robert Scott is designing sneakers for his teammates and coaches.

TCU has hired former FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Recruiting:

Josh Newberg is now the national analyst for On3Sports and he explains why FSU has some serious juice right on the 2024 recruiting trail:

Florida State finally has some momentum on the recruiting trail, not just the portal



Mike Norvell has traction with top recruits from the 2024 class b/c of their over-achieving season.



I talk w/ @samspiegs about FSU on today's show: https://t.co/YnEm1VxH0p pic.twitter.com/wMBabIcavL — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 16, 2023

Five-star 2024 CB Bryce West has been offered by Florida State:

Just how good are the newcomers to FSU and what can they contribute offensively?

Five-star CB Cormani McClain flipped to Colorado:

BREAKING Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain has flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado



More: https://t.co/E0GYx11h4M pic.twitter.com/LwC8JqRMY2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 20, 2023

Other Sports:

What a ocmeback from Women’s Basketball last night as they emerged victorious over UVA on the road after being down 10 at the start of the 4th quarter:

Only three more weekends without FSU Baseball:

Getting better everyday pic.twitter.com/tXmsHUhtzJ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 19, 2023

Alumni:

Cam Akers has got his NFL career back on track:

Remain hungry & humble . I missed 3 games too ‍♂️. AGTG https://t.co/YKDEVmaGFq — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 18, 2023

Asante Samuel Jr. put the DB in DBU last week with his historic performance in his playoff debut: