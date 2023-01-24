 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU takes on Miami in rivalry match-up

Athlon projects FSU as ACC’s best team in 2023

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Notre Dame Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Football:

FSU has four players on this list of top 20 players to spurn the NFL Draft for one more year of collegiate ball.

From walk-on to NFL, Javien Elliott’s story is a lesson in perseverance and hard work.

Athlon has FSU as the ACC’s No. 1 team entering 2023.

Recruiting:

ESPN has updated its final 300 rankings and it features five FSU signees.

We have a full photo gallery of FSU’s junior day from this past weekend.

The difference between the level of talent at last year’s Junior Day and this year’s Junor Day is night and day:

2025 Safety and likely Five-Star recruit Faheem Delane has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

It’s about time the pollsters took notice of what’s happening in Tallahassee:

Michaela Edenfield is mic’d up:

Busy week at the Tuck:

First up a rivalry game with the Miami Hurricanes at 7pm on ESPNU.

Alumni:

Scottie Barnes has been playing at an all-star level the last two weeks:

