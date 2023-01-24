Football:

FSU has four players on this list of top 20 players to spurn the NFL Draft for one more year of collegiate ball.

From walk-on to NFL, Javien Elliott’s story is a lesson in perseverance and hard work.

Athlon has FSU as the ACC’s No. 1 team entering 2023.

It’s crazy to think about how far I’ve come, and how much farther I have to go. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/kQ34AgbgaU — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) January 23, 2023

Recruiting:

ESPN has updated its final 300 rankings and it features five FSU signees.

We have a full photo gallery of FSU’s junior day from this past weekend.

The difference between the level of talent at last year’s Junior Day and this year’s Junor Day is night and day:

FSU had some elite talent on campus last weekend, including blue-chip prospects from 2024 & 2025:



5⭐️ ATH Elyiss Williams

5⭐️ DE Zion Grady

5⭐️ DL Justus Terry

5⭐️ TE Landen Thomas

4⭐️ WR Tawaski Abrams

4⭐️ ATH Kylan Fox

4⭐️ DL Dylan Stephenson

4⭐️ S Jarvis Boatwright — MAX (@maxescarpio) January 23, 2023

2025 Safety and likely Five-Star recruit Faheem Delane has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

It’s about time the pollsters took notice of what’s happening in Tallahassee:

Michaela Edenfield is mic’d up:

A little Mic’d Up Monday with Michaela #Team40 pic.twitter.com/7T5E2fypPK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 23, 2023

Busy week at the Tuck:

First up a rivalry game with the Miami Hurricanes at 7pm on ESPNU.

Alumni:

Scottie Barnes has been playing at an all-star level the last two weeks: