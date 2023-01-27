Football:

Time to start making plans as FSU’s spring game schedule is officially set.

Now that divisions are gone; this is the most anticipated schedule release yet.

ESPN’s VanHaaren says that Braden Fiske is ready for national attention in Tallahassee.

Braden Fiske is a defensive lineman who transferred from Western Michigan to Florida State this offseason. He didn’t get a ton of national attention, but he finished with 58 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2022. He’s going to add to a Florida State defensive line that’s returning Jared Verse and also added in Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson. I think Fiske is going to turn a lot of heads this season and get a lot more attention nationally on a bigger stage

Recruiting:

Four-star WR Tawaka TJ Abrams has committed to Florida State. He’s been timed under 10.7 in the 100m deter dash as a 15-year old. That is some serious speed.

FSU now has two of the most dynamic playmakers in the state committed for 2024.

Other Sports:

Unfortunately the women couldn’t get it done last night vs. Notre Dame.

The goat is back; Coach Sue will be in Tallahassee on Sunday as FSU celebrates her many accomplishments from her long-time career as FSU’s head basketball coach before her retirement last year.

A decade of ACC dominance:

For the 10th-straight year, your Noles have been picked to win the conference



The Noles also had a conference-high five players on the Preseason All-ACC Team.#Team40 pic.twitter.com/zr34LPhWNV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 26, 2023

Alumni:

Jammie Robinson is ready to prove his worth:

“I don’t understand why everybody is sleeping on me. I’ve been underrated for so long. My game is going to speak for itself in Mobile.”



If you don’t know FSU’s @JayRob_7 now, you certainly will after the @seniorbowl.#NFLDraft | #TheDraftStartsInMOBILEhttps://t.co/5OndxgiFIM — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 26, 2023

Future Cooperstown, NY resident Buster Posey is having his jersey retired by FSU in March.