Football:

Marcus Woodson leaves Tallahassee after three years to go back to the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Objectively speaking this was the best bowl season season that we’ve seen in a while; not just for Florida State.

Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee is entering the NFL Draft.

Have a @CheezItBowl reaction pod coming tomorrow for all @FSUFootball fans. Great guest list with @BarNone40 & @_TomBlock, as well as @BMac_SportsTalk joining us for the first time to talk all things FSU and his time in the NFL! #OneTribe — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) January 2, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU lands top rated kicker for 2024.

Five-Star 2024 CB Charles Lester III has FSU is in his final five:

BREAKING: Elite CB Charles Lester III is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’1 180 CB from Sarasota, FL is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB)@clester_ktk https://t.co/sUzxU0soBM pic.twitter.com/yvl0Ji43m1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2023

2024 DL Dominick Mckinley has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is continuing her assault on FSU and the ACC’s Freshman record books:

Our Mondays stay busy with '



For the third time, she ACC Player and Rookie of the Week



: https://t.co/pWkjIyaaR4#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/WyQuWp1cpD — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 2, 2023

Keep climbing



Recap our 99-58 road win over Georgia Tech.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/ijUHyZ2Bds — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 2, 2023

Alumni:

Josh Sweat has been released from the hospital.