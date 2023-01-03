 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU will be looking for a new DB coach

Marcus Woodson is headed to Arkansas

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Marcus Woodson leaves Tallahassee after three years to go back to the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Now’s a good time to start visiting this thread again.

Objectively speaking this was the best bowl season season that we’ve seen in a while; not just for Florida State.

Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee is entering the NFL Draft.

Recruiting:

FSU lands top rated kicker for 2024.

Five-Star 2024 CB Charles Lester III has FSU is in his final five:

2024 DL Dominick Mckinley has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is continuing her assault on FSU and the ACC’s Freshman record books:

Alumni:

Josh Sweat has been released from the hospital.

