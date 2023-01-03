Football:
Marcus Woodson leaves Tallahassee after three years to go back to the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Objectively speaking this was the best bowl season season that we’ve seen in a while; not just for Florida State.
Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee is entering the NFL Draft.
Have a @CheezItBowl reaction pod coming tomorrow for all @FSUFootball fans. Great guest list with @BarNone40 & @_TomBlock, as well as @BMac_SportsTalk joining us for the first time to talk all things FSU and his time in the NFL! #OneTribe— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) January 2, 2023
Recruiting:
FSU lands top rated kicker for 2024.
Five-Star 2024 CB Charles Lester III has FSU is in his final five:
BREAKING: Elite CB Charles Lester III is down to 5️⃣ Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2023
The 6’1 180 CB from Sarasota, FL is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB)@clester_ktk https://t.co/sUzxU0soBM pic.twitter.com/yvl0Ji43m1
2024 DL Dominick Mckinley has been offered by FSU:
Blessed and Honored to receive my twelfth offer from Florida State #AGTG @odellhaggins @Fertitta_Gabe pic.twitter.com/dFrVibY6EQ— Dominick McKinley (@DominickMcKinl4) January 2, 2023
Other Sports:
Ta’Niya Latson is continuing her assault on FSU and the ACC’s Freshman record books:
Our Mondays stay busy with
For the third time, she ACC Player and Rookie of the Week
: https://t.co/pWkjIyaaR4#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson
Keep climbing
Recap our 99-58 road win over Georgia Tech.
#NoleFAM
Alumni:
Josh Sweat has been released from the hospital.
