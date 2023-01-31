Recruiting:

Four-star QB Commit Luke Kromenhoek has released his junior highlights.

The likely final member of #Tribe23 is three-star LB Dylan Brown-Turner.

2024 Alabama linebacker Christian Clark has been offered by FSU:

Football:

The official 2023 Florida State football schedule has been released.

Well have some analysis on this quite soon but my first thoughts are that the schedule sets up well for FSU if you can escape September unscathed.

You can see the schedule for every other ACC team here.

It’s a ways away but in case you missed it the ACC has announced 2023 Kickoff schedule.

The Garnet and Gold spring showcase has also been officially announced.

Other Sports:

Men’s hoops travels to NC State and Louisville this week:

Two road games this week ✈️ #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/lZoovUCF4j — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 30, 2023

Well deserved:

@NiyaLatson has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 2️⃣0️⃣ Watchlist! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/l444ALlBzS — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 30, 2023

FSU is now ranked 23rd after a 1-1 split vs. top-15 teams; doesn’t make much sense to me but:

Alumni:

FSU will be well-represented in the Super Bowl: