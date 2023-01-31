Recruiting:
Four-star QB Commit Luke Kromenhoek has released his junior highlights.
The likely final member of #Tribe23 is three-star LB Dylan Brown-Turner.
2024 Alabama linebacker Christian Clark has been offered by FSU:
BLESSED to receive an offer from Florida State University! AGTG @CoachGMoss @CoachYACJohnson @Coach_Norvell @CoachElauer51 @AaronFrana @gridironjrj @ZachAlvira @Ruben_Gammage19 @JUSTCHILLY @BrandonHuffman @JeremyO_Johnson @RWrightRivals @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/DQxkp8JuRw— Christian Clark (@christian6clark) January 30, 2023
Football:
The official 2023 Florida State football schedule has been released.
Well have some analysis on this quite soon but my first thoughts are that the schedule sets up well for FSU if you can escape September unscathed.
You can see the schedule for every other ACC team here.
It’s a ways away but in case you missed it the ACC has announced 2023 Kickoff schedule.
The Garnet and Gold spring showcase has also been officially announced.
Other Sports:
Men’s hoops travels to NC State and Louisville this week:
Two road games this week ✈️ #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/lZoovUCF4j— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 30, 2023
Well deserved:
@NiyaLatson has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 2️⃣0️⃣ Watchlist! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/l444ALlBzS— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 30, 2023
FSU is now ranked 23rd after a 1-1 split vs. top-15 teams; doesn’t make much sense to me but:
Keep climbing #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/mslyYUSSjo— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 30, 2023
Alumni:
FSU will be well-represented in the Super Bowl:
6⃣ #NFLNoles are headed to #SuperBowlLVII!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 30, 2023
5 defensive linemen are the most at any position group from one school
6 total is the 2nd-highest among all schools this year and tied for the 2nd-most FSU players at any Super Bowl
: https://t.co/1vYud3qw6D#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/LqoHwfSL4t
