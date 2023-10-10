 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU to celebrate 30-year anniversary of 1993 Championship

Darius Washington simply loves to play football.

Clemson Tigers v Florida State Seminoles

Football:

This weekend when FSU takes on Syracuse they’ll be honoring and highlighting the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team.

Mike Norvell gave some very glowing remarks about Winston Wright, Jr following his departure from the team.

A Seminole Wrap and a new (not really) depth chart, the Seminole Wrap should help that morning commute.

If you haven’t been to Tallahassee yet, this is a pretty good weekend to go as FSU will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team; one of the best teams in FSU history:

FSU’s offense has been so good that most people don’t realize that Alex Mastramanno is putting together an All-American caliber season:

Trey Benson got plenty of love from the ACC as one of two FSU ACC Players of the week but he also got a shoutout from Kirk Herbstreit:

This level of attitude and commitment is why Darius Washington was the other Seminole to be named ACC Player of The Week:

ESPN has FSU facing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the latest bowl projections but if CBS is right FSU will be heading to Pasadena.

FSU has to keep winning because I can’t get enough of these cinematic recaps:

Recruiting:

Top target and four-star DL LJ McCray wrapped up his official visit and he’s looking at UGA, UF, FSU, and a few others as he nears an October 18th commitment date.

Other Sports:

The week ahead:

Including the first Seminole Heritage game:

And some quality golf:

