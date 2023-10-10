Football:

This weekend when FSU takes on Syracuse they’ll be honoring and highlighting the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team.

Mike Norvell gave some very glowing remarks about Winston Wright, Jr following his departure from the team.

A Seminole Wrap and a new (not really) depth chart, the Seminole Wrap should help that morning commute.

If you haven’t been to Tallahassee yet, this is a pretty good weekend to go as FSU will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team; one of the best teams in FSU history:

FSU’s offense has been so good that most people don’t realize that Alex Mastramanno is putting together an All-American caliber season:

We're back again with a chance to Vote Mastro!



After 51.5 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards and 2 inside the 20-yard line, @AlexMastromanno is up for the @RayGuyAward Punter of the Week



Fan Vote ️: https://t.co/vDEnCoxhI2#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Xs8x5j3QMK — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 9, 2023

Trey Benson got plenty of love from the ACC as one of two FSU ACC Players of the week but he also got a shoutout from Kirk Herbstreit:

This level of attitude and commitment is why Darius Washington was the other Seminole to be named ACC Player of The Week:

The human version of 5 = 1



Atkins: “U starting this week”

Darius: “ok”

Atkins: “u wanna know where?”

Darius: “Do it matter”

Atkins: “bet not”

Darius: “then why u ask”



My dawg! @DariusW76 https://t.co/qVSB5F3m3M — Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) October 9, 2023

ESPN has FSU facing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the latest bowl projections but if CBS is right FSU will be heading to Pasadena.

FSU has to keep winning because I can’t get enough of these cinematic recaps:

Recruiting:

Top target and four-star DL LJ McCray wrapped up his official visit and he’s looking at UGA, UF, FSU, and a few others as he nears an October 18th commitment date.

Other Sports:

The week ahead:

Including the first Seminole Heritage game:

We continue to honor our



Check out the list of confirmed games dedicated to the Seminole Tribe of Florida.



They begin this week when @FSUSoccer hosts Notre Dame on Thursday at 7PM.



Learn more by visiting https://t.co/4T7wyebD9i pic.twitter.com/eYqWQeahZX — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 9, 2023

And some quality golf: