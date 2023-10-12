Noles News: FSU looking for best start in ACC play since 2015

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Facing off against Syracuse this Saturday, No. 4 Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC) will be looking for its best start in conference play since 2015 (4-0).

It was an intense practice on Wednesday for the Seminoles, one filled with emotional moments:

How does Florida State matchup with the Orange? Tim Alumbaugh linked up with Christian De Guzman of NunesMagician to breakdown what Syracuse brings to the table offensively and defensively on this week’s Line of Scrimmage:

With light rain and overcast skies throughout practice, Florida State played like the conditions. The offense during the first 11-on-11 period had a pre-snap penalty followed by a miscommunication with the snap, which forced Mike Norvell to throw out the 1s. Dropped balls, miscommunication, and emotional overflows became commonplace throughout the day. The offense got in rhythm as practice progressed, completing passes on seven straight mock 3rd down plays. Norvell did not seem overly concerned during his media availability but did comment on the intensity of practice. “There’s got to be controlled emotion...you can put on and just start talking but make sure that every play when that ball is snapped that it looks a certain way. “Part of toughness is being disciplined in the moment.”

Also from Sir Alumbaugh with an assist from ricobert11 — how has the FSU offensive line performed so far in 2023 in the eyes of PFF?

The results are in… by just 2%…



Congratulations to @FSUFootball @keiondrejones on winning the #PancakeBlockOfTheWeek



Absolute nail biter of a contest ‍ https://t.co/LHHnsUEEJx pic.twitter.com/v8TmGTKm3E — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) October 11, 2023

Hear about one of the most exciting moments of the season from the guys themselves @KalenDeloach @tatumx15 @bradenfiske55



Inside THE PLAY: FSU's Game-Changing Touchdown vs Clemson | Deloach, Bethune, Fiske https://t.co/10SILiNuKb pic.twitter.com/72PRdTBAq0 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) October 12, 2023

.@trey_uno1 is only the 6th player in program history with a 200-yard rushing game



Dalvin Cook - 4 (2015-16)

Greg Allen - 4 (1981-84)

Sammie Smith - 3 (1986-88)

Trey Benson - 1 (2023)

Tony Smith - 1 (1985)

Victor Floyd - 1 (1985)#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/CAFifgR9Jt — Derek Satterfield (@dsatt_) October 11, 2023

#NFLNoles Week 5 spotlight:@livinglegend_44 made 4 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 sack to help lead the Bears to a victory on Thursday Night Football



Tune-in: NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/8sAwxxUn0S #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/iUvtyeZxhw — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 11, 2023

Full AP Top 25: Week 7

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 7

Soccer

The No. 1 Florida State Seminoles women’s soccer team (10-0-1, 5-0-1) is set for a top 15 matchup tonight against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1-3, 4-0-1).

Some notes via FSU Sports Info:

Seminole Heritage Game Thursday will be soccer’s Seminole Heritage Match. Fans are encouraged to wear turquoise to honor our Seminole Heritage. The team will be wearing turquoise warm-up shirts, and the goalkeepers will be wearing turquoise uniforms. You can read more about our Seminole Heritage here. Last Time Out Five Noles scored as No. 2 FSU took down Boston College 6-0 in the most complete game the Seminoles have played this season. Freshman Peyton Nourse led the way with two goals while Jordynn Dudley, Kaitlyn Zipay, Leilanni Nesbeth and Taylor Huff each added a goal. Hello No. 1 For the 42nd week in school history, the Florida State soccer team is ranked No. 1 following the new United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. This is the first time FSU has been ranked No. 1 in the regular season Aug. 21, 2021. FSU is 45-9-5 all-time when ranked No. 1 and is 19-1-2 when they have been ranked No. 1 since the start of the 2021 season. FSU has never lost at home when they are ranked No. 1 posting a perfect 27-0-0 record. A Star in the Making Freshman forward Jordynn Dudley has put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country. Dudley has scored eight goals while adding four assists. Dudley had back-to-back two-goal matches against No. 1 North Carolina and Miami. Dudley is the only freshman to have three multi-goal games this season. Dudley is tied for fourth among freshmen for total goals scored this season and is second in the ACC in total goals but first in the ACC in goals per game and points per game. Making the Most of the Opportunity Freshman forward Peyton Nourse had only played 28 minutes prior to Sunday’s match against Boston College due to a knee injury. Nourse logged a career-high 37 minutes against the Eagles and scored her first two goals just 90 seconds apart from each other in the second half. Nourse was ranked the top player out of the state of Colorado and was the Rush DA Player of the Year. Sister Sister The Van Zanten sisters will take center stage on Thursday night as Mimi Van Zanten will take on her sister Kiki who plays for Notre Dame. Kiki is the Fighting Irish’s leading scorer and was also teammates with current FSU forward Jody Brown for Jamaica at the World Cup. Spreading the Wealth Florida State is one of the best teams in the country in terms of spreading the ball around. FSU is ranked second in the country and first in the ACC with 3.45 assists per game which is just behind Texas’s 3.47 assists per game. Taylor Huff leads the ACC with 0.64 assists per game which also ranks 12th nationally. High Scoring Offense FSU has one of the best offenses in the country and for a program that is rich in history, this team has the making of becoming one of the best offenses in school history. FSU has scored 20 goals so far in ACC play and is on pace to break the school record of 30 goals in ACC play that was set in 2021. Suffocating Defense FSU has once again been one of the top defensive teams in the country. FSU has shut out three straight ACC opponents for the first time since 2020. Against Miami, the Seminoles did not allow a single shot. This was the first time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots since Sept. 8, 2019, against Samford. It was the eighth time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots and just the third time and first time since 2014 that FSU has held an ACC opponent to 0 shots. FSU is one of just three teams in the country to hold a conference opponent to 0 shots in a match this season. Finishing Strong The Seminoles have dominated teams in the final 25 minutes of the match. In the last 25 minutes of their games this season, FSU is outscoring opponents 16-3 with two of those goals being surrendered against No. 1 North Carolina. Dominating the Second Half The Seminoles have been unstoppable in the final 45 minutes of their first six matches. In the second half this season, FSU is outscoring their opponents 25-3 compared to just a 9-6 advantage in the first half. Under Head Coach Brian Pensky, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 66-13 in the second half. Home Sweet Home Florida State is 195-16-11 (.902) at home since 2005. The Noles are 125-8-8 (.913) in their last 141 matches played at home, dating back to 2011. FSU has 44 wins over ranked opponents during that time. Noles in the Spotlight Since 2019, the Seminoles have been on national television 52 times out of 93 games (56 percent of the time). In those 52 games, the Seminoles are 34-10-8.

Basketball

Wednesday work pic.twitter.com/C8GTzBV9YW — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 11, 2023

All Sports

Florida State men’s golf has won the championship of the Jackson T. Stephen’s Cup at the Trinity Forest Golf Club after Florida State’s Brett Roberts defeated Arizona’s Johnny Walker to give the Seminoles a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats: