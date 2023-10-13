Football:

Staff predictions are coming a little later but which player do you think will have the biggest impact tomorrow? If you haven’t guessed it already by looking at the cover photo I’m going with Lawrance Toafili.

When your best players lead the way academically, you’ve got a great football culture:

Midseason grades are in and no surprise that FSU is getting high marks.

Now that Florida State has entered October with its College Football Playoff contender status certified, there has been some nitpicking. Still, a big-picture view of where the Seminoles stand, especially in the context of the ACC, demands the highest of grades. Coach Mike Norvell led this group back from halftime deficits against LSU in Orlando and Clemson in Death Valley, with the latter being arguably the most impressive conference win of the season. Sitting at 5-0 with a top-four AP poll ranking, the path is clear for FSU as long as it can continue its winning ways. Grade: A

This is going to be a fun, high-scoring weekend of college football.

You could argue nobody needs a win this weekend more than Miami.

Recruiting:

I don’t think this is going to the last time this occurs for four-star (composite) QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek:

Florida State QB commit Luke Kromenhoek is now a 5-star recruit in the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting services‼️



Read: https://t.co/7Ud9H2a2jq pic.twitter.com/NpaNCpGHwY — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 12, 2023

The last five-star QB to sign with Florida State? Jameis Winston.

Here’s what 247’s Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong had to say about some of FSU’s recruiting efforts.

LJ McCRAY COULD GO A NUMBER OF WAYS While I say that, sounds like confidence is picking up around Florida State, who has already won some exciting recruiting battles this cycle. The Seminoles had McCray (up 31 spots to No. 6) on campus this past weekend for an official visit, and he also attended FSU’s victory over LSU to open the campaign. Land McCray, flip Smith and a top five class seems like a guarantee for a program sitting at No. 6 in the standings. I also still love my 247Sports Crystal Ball pick in favor of the Noles for Miami (Fla.) Central Top247 defensive back Jamari Howard (No. 90).

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer went on the road and put four goals on the 15th best team in the country; that’s why they’re number one and primed for another national championship.

Look at this strike:

Florida State Softball is back, temporarily:

Tomorrow we’re back at our favorite place



We will be holding an intrasquad scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. before we take on Wallace CC at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.#Team41 pic.twitter.com/aDczNcRED6 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 12, 2023

Alumni:

Happy Belated Birthday to Charlie Ward: