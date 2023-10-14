Report: Johnny Wilson out for matchup with Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles will be down one key piece in their game against the Syracuse Orange. Per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Johnny Wilson is out for the noon matchup.

Sources: No. 4 Florida State will be without star wide receiver Johnny Wilson against Syracuse on Saturday. OL Bless Harris is a gametime decision, LT Robert Scott is expected to play and again be limited. TE Jaheim Bell and LB Tatum Bethune will play. https://t.co/mYg5Fz0CrY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 14, 2023

Wilson was injured in the Virginia Tech game after a collision during the third quarter. Earlier this week Mike Norvell spoke optimistically about getting Wilson back for today’s game. Wilson has built on his 2022 breakout campaign with a strong performance during the 2023 season. The junior has 357 receiving yards with two touchdowns on the season.



The question now is how will Jordan Travis spread the ball around this afternoon? Keon Coleman will see even more attention than normal without Wilson to keep the Syracuse secondary honest. Hykeem Williams, Destyn Hill, Ja’Khi Douglas, and others will have the opportunity to state their case today to be featured more often in the offense.

In other injury news both TE Jaheim Bell and LB Tatum Bethune will be suiting up for the Noles today. Meanwhile OL Bless Harris will be a gametime decision.



