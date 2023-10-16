Podcast: What did we learn about FSU in blowout win over Syracuse? How do Seminoles match up with Duke?

In its 41-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles arguably played their most dominant game of the season on both sides of the ball.

The offense ran through Keon Coleman with his 9 catches, 140 yards, 1 touchdown, and incredible one-handed catch. Jaheim Bell was the ‘Noles next leading receiver with 87 yards after only playing 7 snaps the week prior.

Their defense allowed only 3 points against Syracuse matching their best performances of the last 2 seasons (Syracuse and Miami last season).

The Seminoles Wrap crew (without Brian Pellerin) — Ben Meyerson and Jon Marchant dive into why the defense is playing so well and if the Seminoles rushing offense has turned the corner.

Mike Norvell had some questionable moments in play calling and the offense still has more room for growth. They examine how the offense has shown more in the last two games and if they can continue that.

Jordan Travis also looked visibly frustrated in this game in a way that we have not seen from him, for a player who is so often collected and calm it was surprising to see.

There is still a lot of season left for growth with the offense, but the defense seems to be finding form at the right time.

They also discuss why Duke could be the worst matchup this season for FSU (depending on Riley Leonard’s health) and how that game will shake out in Tallahassee.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently favored by 14 over Duke with the over/under set at 49.

We also look ahead to the rest of the Seminoles' schedule with Miami and how the ACC will play out this season behind Florida State.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.