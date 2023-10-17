 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Is FSU beginning to peak halfway through the season?

Keon Coleman named an ACC Player of the Week

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syracuse v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

Keon Coleman, ACC specialist of the week.

DJ Lundy had himself a day yesterday; he’s really played some high-level football this year:

If your team hasn’t played a schedule similar to FSU; then I don’t want to hear about stats comparing your team to FSU:

David Hale and Andrea Adelson are doing mid-season Awards and can a wide receiver really win player of the year?

Right now FSU has the third-highest chance to make the playoff.

Greg McElroy says that FSU is beginning to peak.

Just like everyone thought in the preseason; the ACC has two playoff contenders: Florida State and North Carolina.

FSU and Duke’s coaching staffs are very familiar with each other.

It looks like FSU will be much healthier on offense this week than they were against Syracuse.

And of course the best way to recap week 6 is:

Recruiting:

Top defensive line target and maybe future five-star recruit LJ McCray is announcing his commitment on Saturday. He just visited FSU.

Noles247 put together an excellent gallery of recruits that were on campus this weekend along with identifiable information; well done.

Other Sports:

FSU will be having a little fall classic of its own:

A big week ahead in FSU athletics as both Soccer and Football compete in home top-20 ACC match-ups:

