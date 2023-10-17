Football:

Keon Coleman, ACC specialist of the week.

DJ Lundy had himself a day yesterday; he’s really played some high-level football this year:

Highest graded defensive players from Week 7 pic.twitter.com/hGoVvjI4nV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2023

If your team hasn’t played a schedule similar to FSU; then I don’t want to hear about stats comparing your team to FSU:

Florida State has the best record achievement through Week 7!



There is only an 11% chance that the average top 25 FBS team would be 6-0 against the Seminoles schedule!https://t.co/49eXnoxL0H https://t.co/vpxvJMCh9z pic.twitter.com/W4NPHtylyo — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) October 16, 2023

David Hale and Andrea Adelson are doing mid-season Awards and can a wide receiver really win player of the year?

On tomorrow’s All-ACC, @aadelsonESPN & I reveal our midseason All-ACC team & awards… plus we’re joined by possible CoY Mike Elko even though Andrea doesn’t ever vote for him. Will also talk Clem-Mia, UNC in the top 10, GT & BC bowl hopes and more… Tuesday at 7 pm on ACCN! — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 16, 2023

Right now FSU has the third-highest chance to make the playoff.

Greg McElroy says that FSU is beginning to peak.

Just like everyone thought in the preseason; the ACC has two playoff contenders: Florida State and North Carolina.

FSU and Duke’s coaching staffs are very familiar with each other.

It looks like FSU will be much healthier on offense this week than they were against Syracuse.

And of course the best way to recap week 6 is:

Recruiting:

Top defensive line target and maybe future five-star recruit LJ McCray is announcing his commitment on Saturday. He just visited FSU.

Noles247 put together an excellent gallery of recruits that were on campus this weekend along with identifiable information; well done.

Other Sports:

FSU will be having a little fall classic of its own:

It's Game Week!



Join us Friday at 5 PM for our free exhibition against Mercer!



*Concessions will be available

*Clear bag policy will be in place pic.twitter.com/Toka4whYHW — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 16, 2023

A big week ahead in FSU athletics as both Soccer and Football compete in home top-20 ACC match-ups: