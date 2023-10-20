 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: What will it take for FSU to beat Duke?

Top-ranked soccer scored three second-half goals to beat Pittsburgh yesterday.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Virginia Tech v Florida State Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Football:

Duke is pretty good; here’s how they match-up with FSU from the Duke perspective.

The offense was the talk of the preseason but lately it’s been the defense that’s performing above expectations.

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

Keon Coleman’s NFL Draft stock is way up.

It’s time to give Mike Norvell his due:

At least one undefeated team is leaving the weekend with a loss as Penn State takes on Ohio State and a host of other good games.

Washington, Florida State, the Big Ten Trio, UGA without Brock Bowers? Just a few of the most interesting second half storylines in college football.

Recruiting:

Multiple five-star recruits will be on campus this weekend; High four-star (and probable five-star) defensive lineman LJ McCray is set to commit tomorrow at approximately 4pm.

FSU had led for a while but it looks like they’re on the verge of gaining a commitment from four-star cornerback target Jamari Howard.

Other Sports:

Top-ranked soccer scored three second-half goals to take down No.18 Pittsburgh at home last night:

More Fall Ball is on the way:

Alumni:

Warrick Dunn has done it again:

