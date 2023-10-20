Football:

Duke is pretty good; here’s how they match-up with FSU from the Duke perspective.

The offense was the talk of the preseason but lately it’s been the defense that’s performing above expectations.

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

Keon Coleman’s NFL Draft stock is way up.

It’s time to give Mike Norvell his due:

I’m with you, man. I would argue Norvell deserves a ton of credit for how he handled embracing the offseason hype. More than any of that though… Norvell is as good an offensive play caller as there is in CFB right now & no one seems to notice. https://t.co/c3ZgLQ9hND — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 19, 2023

At least one undefeated team is leaving the weekend with a loss as Penn State takes on Ohio State and a host of other good games.

Washington, Florida State, the Big Ten Trio, UGA without Brock Bowers? Just a few of the most interesting second half storylines in college football.

Recruiting:

Multiple five-star recruits will be on campus this weekend; High four-star (and probable five-star) defensive lineman LJ McCray is set to commit tomorrow at approximately 4pm.

FSU had led for a while but it looks like they’re on the verge of gaining a commitment from four-star cornerback target Jamari Howard.

Other Sports:

Top-ranked soccer scored three second-half goals to take down No.18 Pittsburgh at home last night:

More Fall Ball is on the way:

Sliding into another weekend of fall ball at The Plex



We’re back tomorrow at 3:30 for our Garnet and Gold Scrimmage before taking on St Johns River State College at 5 p.m. #Team41 pic.twitter.com/lI7fkUEk4H — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 19, 2023

Alumni:

Warrick Dunn has done it again: