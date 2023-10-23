Podcast: Florida State defeats Duke, takes control of the ACC

With a dominant second half, the Florida State Seminoles survived a scare from a banged-up Riley Leonard and a stout Duke Blue Devils defense to remain unbeaten on the season.

From failed fourth-down attempts early in the game to a dominant fourth quarter, the Seminoles played a contest filled with ups and downs on both sides of the ball. The defense pitched a second-half shutout but had issues containing the Duke run game early. The offense struggled on their designed run game but found success with the legs of Jordan Travis.

So were there more reasons to panic or be confident in FSU after the win?

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Ben Meyerson and Jon Marchant — discuss that and how important the injury to Riley Leonard was to the ultimate result of the game. Plus with UNC’s loss to Virginia, is Florida State destined to be playing in the ACC Championship Game?

