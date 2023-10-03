Football:

When FSU kicks off on Saturday it’ll be there first home game in nearly a month; FSU takes on the Hokies at 3:30PM and yes it will be on ABC again:

We’re back in this weekend ☺️



Check out what else is coming up #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/LNJ99kV4TZ — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 2, 2023

After a few days off for rest and relaxation the ‘Noles are back and ready to work.

“Guys came back last night. We gave them a few days off, got good rest, got good treatment. We think we’re going to have a chance to get a couple guys back here this week.”

Those guys being Robert Scott and Akeem Dent; it would be very welcome.

The last time FSU had two draft picks in the first round it was 2015 (can you guess who they were without looking it up?); if this Mock Draft is right that will change next spring:

1). CHI: QB Caleb Williams

2). CHI: WR Marvin Harrison Jr

3). LV: ??



PFF’s 2024 First Round NFL Mock Draft⬇️https://t.co/ee3AMVImlH — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023

FSU is holding steady at No.2 in CBSSports’ Power Rankings.

ESPN has FSU firmly inside the top five; it’ll be interesting to see where things fall as teams get into the meat of their respective schedules while FSU should be favored the rest of the way.

In opponent news NC State is making a change at quarterback.

The newest episode of the Seminole Wrap reviews the past while turning the page to the present.

Other Sports:

FSU’s 2024 class is mostly wrapped up; so this weekend was time for the 2025 Softballers to make their FSU choice known and quite a few did exactly that.

Up next: Quick trip up to Louisville to take on the Cardinals #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5nq3Xn8FMF — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 2, 2023

Congratulations to Audrey Koenig for winning ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week!



Against UNC and Duke, she averaged a .415 hitting percentage, 4.13 kills per set, 4.38 points per set and 2.50 digs per set pic.twitter.com/1BODNM8p5J — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 2, 2023

Alumni:

Devin Vassell has quickly ascended to an all-star type talent in the NBA and he was rewarded with a contract deserving of that accolade. He’s gonna need a bigger bank account: