Florida State football recruiting news: Where will FSU rank in the initial playoff rankings?

FSU can clinch an ACC title-game berth this weekend

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Football:

Heather Dinich, FSU’s old friend, predicts that the college football playoff committee will rank FSU No.2 in its initial rankings tonight.

Why they could be higher: Their best win is against LSU, a team that can still win the SEC West, and the overall quality of opponents the Seminoles have defeated is stronger than that of most other contenders. The committee doesn’t just value wins against ranked opponents. It also considers wins against Power 5 teams .500 or better, and that includes everyone on the Seminoles’ schedule except the Sun Belt’s Southern Miss (1-6). The Noles didn’t play an FCS opponent, and they won three true road games plus the neutral-site tilt in Orlando, Florida.

Why they could be lower: It certainly didn’t help that Duke lost to Louisville on Saturday, and the Blue Devils are in jeopardy of not being ranked in the committee’s first top 25. The overtime win at Clemson has been significantly devalued now that the Tigers have lost four games before November. And while Washington has only one statement win — against Oregon — it could be more valuable to the committee than the Noles’ win in Orlando against LSU. There was also the lackluster performance at Boston College.

Big news from the ACC yesterday as the future conference opponents through 2030 have been revealed.

Florida State can clinch an ACC title berth this weekend and if things fall the right way we could see a rematch of the inaugural ACC Championship in December.

According to FanDuel Jordan Travis has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman and those odds are climbing.

Rough times in Tiger ville:

There’s no better way to close the book on Wake Forest than the cinematic recap:

Other Sports:

More hoops coming in another big week ahead for FSU athletics:

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson is turning into a terror of the edge for the Jets:

