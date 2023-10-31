Football:

Heather Dinich, FSU’s old friend, predicts that the college football playoff committee will rank FSU No.2 in its initial rankings tonight.

Why they could be higher: Their best win is against LSU, a team that can still win the SEC West, and the overall quality of opponents the Seminoles have defeated is stronger than that of most other contenders. The committee doesn’t just value wins against ranked opponents. It also considers wins against Power 5 teams .500 or better, and that includes everyone on the Seminoles’ schedule except the Sun Belt’s Southern Miss (1-6). The Noles didn’t play an FCS opponent, and they won three true road games plus the neutral-site tilt in Orlando, Florida. Why they could be lower: It certainly didn’t help that Duke lost to Louisville on Saturday, and the Blue Devils are in jeopardy of not being ranked in the committee’s first top 25. The overtime win at Clemson has been significantly devalued now that the Tigers have lost four games before November. And while Washington has only one statement win — against Oregon — it could be more valuable to the committee than the Noles’ win in Orlando against LSU. There was also the lackluster performance at Boston College.

Big news from the ACC yesterday as the future conference opponents through 2030 have been revealed.

Florida State can clinch an ACC title berth this weekend and if things fall the right way we could see a rematch of the inaugural ACC Championship in December.

For the 2nd straight week and 3rd time this season @jordantrav13 has earned national recognition from the @daveyobrien and @ManningAward for his performance #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/0QzAIg9sDI — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 30, 2023

According to FanDuel Jordan Travis has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman and those odds are climbing.

Rough times in Tiger ville:

Dabo Swinney ripping into a fan who asks him why Clemson's paying him a huge salary just to go 4-4. "You're part of the problem." Also says to the fan, Tyler, "if you wanna apply for the job, go for it. And good luck to you" This is a lengthy, fiery answer here by Dabo — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) October 31, 2023

There’s no better way to close the book on Wake Forest than the cinematic recap:

Other Sports:

The quest for our fourth-straight ACC title begins on Thursday night #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/S7ySLLtEL2 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 30, 2023

More hoops coming in another big week ahead for FSU athletics:

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson is turning into a terror of the edge for the Jets: