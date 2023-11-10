Football:

When you’re undefeated the biggest game of the season is always the next game but for FSU this week that might actually be true on multiple fronts as the Miami Hurricanes at 6-3 come to town.

And of course it’s on ABC which somehow is synonymous with FSU despite not sharing any lettering:

The CLIMB continues in front of another capacity crowd and national TV audience



Saturday

3:30pm ET

Tallahassee

Doak Campbell

ABC

SOLD OUT

It’s always a good sign when true freshman are acclimating well in the classroom:

Florida State vs. Miami isn’t the only rivalry going down this weekend. As top ten clashes in the Big Ten and the SEC with playoff implications take center stage.

Bill Connelly says that Trey Benson will decide FSU’s playoff fate.

Trey Benson, Florida State. Travis is a known entity at quarterback. He’s sixth in Total QBR, and in Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman (when healthy), he has maybe the best receiver duo in college football. But the Seminoles’ run game is an anchor around his neck at the moment. That’s not to say the run game is bad. Benson and backup Lawrance Toafili are averaging 6.6 yards per carry, after all. But the Noles are just 88th in rushing success rate, and it’s knocking them behind schedule pretty frequently. Travis and the passing game usually bail them out, but it leaves them vulnerable to droughts. You don’t win the national title with droughts. Benson is explosive, but a few more 5-yard gains in place of 2-yard gains would go a long way.

A big thank you to Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun Sentinel for joining TN this week to break down the rivalry matchup.

Other Sports:

18th-ranked Women’s Basketball played an incredible game to get the W over 11th-ranked Tennessee:

Get ready to Pack The Tuck; Men’s Hoops is back tonight against Kennesaw State.

Start planning your spring weekends with some FSU Softball:

Oh hey, look what just dropped



The 2024 schedule is here‼️#Team41 pic.twitter.com/hO7zCvKHfv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 10, 2023

Recruiting:

It’s starting to get hard to keep track of the number of five-star recruits that will be on campus this weekend. The latest addition? LJ McCray.

From hoops dream to the gridiron, four-star OL commit Manassee Itete has had an interesting life to this point.

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson is rushing from all over the field: