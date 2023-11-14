Football:
Mike Norvell is emphasizing growth ahead of Senior Day.
Kalen Deloach should warrant some ACC Defensive Player of the Year discussion; he was once again named ACC Player of the Week, getting a shoutout from Herbie:
Here are my top performing players of WEEK 11:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2023
Kalen DeLoach @FSUFootball
He also leads the ACC’s best team in the following categories: Tackles, Sacks, Tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.
Miami challenged FSU’s corners in the run game; this idea that FSU has a soft run defense up-front (which I stated was overblown in our predictions piece) couldn’t be further from the truth; don’t take it from me, take it from an old friend:
Some additional thoughts on the FSU-Miami game that we won't get to on @Cover3Podcast— Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 13, 2023
1. The narrative that Miami OL pushed FSU DL around is incorrect. They did a great job early getting the ball to the outside and making FSU DBs attempt tackle. Smart to exploit a continued…
It’s North Alabama week but it’s going to be a primetime match-up under the lights in Gainesville for the rivalry tilt.
FSU and Jimbo Fisher are going in different directions and it all ties back to quarterback play.
And of course there’s no better way to turn the page than with the cinematic recap:
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 13, 2023
vs. Miami#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/a3lYeCDCpk
Recruiting:
Edgewater and top-100 CB Cai Bates has decommitted from LSU; he was on FSU’s campus this weekend and that is not a coincidence.
When it comes to taking talented DBs my opinion is that the numbers will work themselves out.
Other Sports:
It’s always a great time to be a Seminole but this fall has been a perfect time, literally. Football and Soccer are both undefeated:
Plenty to smile about— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 13, 2023
It’s another week of #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/NAZ6MtB0y4
FSU has climbed to No.12 in the AP rankings:
Moving up ⬆️#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/yEYdhdH0qT— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 13, 2023
It’s November 14th, 2023 and Men’s Basketball has already matched its non-conference win total of last year, Go Noles:
Hey, it's November 13 and we've matched last year's OOC win total, so I'll stop nitpicking.— Rogner (@MichaelRogner) November 14, 2023
UF on Friday
