Football:

Mike Norvell is emphasizing growth ahead of Senior Day.

Kalen Deloach should warrant some ACC Defensive Player of the Year discussion; he was once again named ACC Player of the Week, getting a shoutout from Herbie:

He also leads the ACC’s best team in the following categories: Tackles, Sacks, Tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

Miami challenged FSU’s corners in the run game; this idea that FSU has a soft run defense up-front (which I stated was overblown in our predictions piece) couldn’t be further from the truth; don’t take it from me, take it from an old friend:

1. The narrative that Miami OL pushed FSU DL around is incorrect. They did a great job early getting the ball to the outside and making FSU DBs attempt tackle. Smart to exploit a continued… — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 13, 2023

It’s North Alabama week but it’s going to be a primetime match-up under the lights in Gainesville for the rivalry tilt.

FSU and Jimbo Fisher are going in different directions and it all ties back to quarterback play.

Recruiting:

Edgewater and top-100 CB Cai Bates has decommitted from LSU; he was on FSU’s campus this weekend and that is not a coincidence.

When it comes to taking talented DBs my opinion is that the numbers will work themselves out.

Other Sports:

It’s always a great time to be a Seminole but this fall has been a perfect time, literally. Football and Soccer are both undefeated:

FSU has climbed to No.12 in the AP rankings:

It’s November 14th, 2023 and Men’s Basketball has already matched its non-conference win total of last year, Go Noles: