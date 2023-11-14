Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings: FSU remains No. 4 after moving to 10-0

Florida State, with just two games left in the regular season, advanced to 10-0 (8-0 ACC) this past Saturday with a 27-20 win over the Miami Hurricanes — the Seminoles’ third-straight win over its rival from Coral Gables.

It was a game that felt close (the second straight in which the Seminoles failed to score 30-plus points after a 14-game streak) and had the chance to take a few swings if Florida State failed to meet the moment, but FSU’s win probability never dipped below 60%.

While the AP and Coaches Polls both maintained the Seminoles’ ranking of fourth, the only rankings that matter in determining the postseason are the College Football Playoff Rankings, of which the latest (Week 12) debuted on November 14.

Ohio State, who had been ranked No. 1 in both of the previous editions of the CFP Rankings, blew out Michigan State 38-3 while Georgia handled business against Ole Miss, winning 52-17. Michigan, ranked third the last two weeks and playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh in the wake of the revelation of the Wolverines’ elaborate sign-stealing operation, outlasted Penn State 24-15. Washington, the only other undefeated Power Five team and the biggest perceived threat to replace Florida State in the top four during the regular season, pulled past Utah late to win 35-28.

In the Week 12 edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the committee slotted the Seminoles at No. 4.

Florida State takes on the North Alabama Lions, an FCS opponent, at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday in FSU’s final home game of the season.

