Football:

It’s rivalry week in Tallahassee as FSU takes on the hated Miami Hurricanes with a chance at perfect ACC season; it would be the first time the ‘Noles went undefeated in conference play since 2014.

Mike Norvell isn’t downplaying Miami’s talent despite how they looked vs. NC State.

With an ACC Championship bid clinches; FSU is standing on business for the reason of the season.

Two Seminoles were named ACC Players of the Week.

FSU isn’t the only top ten playing a rival as Michigan takes on Penn State and Oregon has a date with USC.

The current Heisman favorites pic.twitter.com/BbNeCLAmwe — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 6, 2023

And of course we close the book on Pittsburgh with another cinematic recap:

Recruiting:

Maybe the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for FSU as multiple five-star prospects committed to other schools will be visiting FSU. That includes five-star No. 1 overall recruit, WR, Jeremiah Smith and five-star no. 8 overall recruit, WR, Cameron Coleman

The no.1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, OT David Sanders, Jr. will also be on campus this weekend.

Other Sports:

The road to another National Championship starts in Tallahassee vs. Morehead State:

The journey starts in Tallahassee



We'll take on Morehead State at 5 p.m. on Friday at The Plex



General admission tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. The first 100 students with a student ID will get in free#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/hDyBoeFNv1 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 6, 2023

Women’s Hoops opened the season with a 36-point victory over Charles Southern last night but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to enjoy our season preview.

Men’s Hoops will open the season on Friday:

Fear Jamir pic.twitter.com/YWc0KvMkHm — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 6, 2023

Alumni:

Wishing Cam Akers a speedy recovery as unfortunately an MRI has confirmed that his left Achilles is torn; Cam came back from the right one so hopefully he can come back from this one as well:

Jermaine Johnson is on a tear: