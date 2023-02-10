Football:

When it comes to rankings roster Clemson is still No. 1 but FSU is climbing under Mike Norvell.

There’s no doubt that Clemson continues to recruit at a very high level. By finishing 10th and 11th overall in the past two cycles, the Tigers are still bringing great athletes to campus. But in the new landscape of college football, other programs are making headway. This year, Miami actually had the top recruiting class in the conference, finishing No. 7 overall. It will also be interesting to see where Florida State falls on this list next year, as the Noles are off to a hot start with their ‘24 class and will enter the season with sky-high expectations.

The Florida State hype train continues to roll.

Florida State finished the season at 10-3, so I don’t know if the Seminoles really qualify here. But even with a 10-win season, it seems like FSU didn’t get a ton of national recognition. The three losses came in a row against Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, as all were ranked teams. The Seminoles are getting defensive end Verse back in 2023, returning quarterback Travis and the staff has one of the better transfer classes this offseason. Mike Norvell brought in Virginia corner Fentrell Cypress II, Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske, Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., tight ends Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock, as well as a few really good offensive linemen. Those additions should help Florida State push for an even better season than 2022.

Mike Norvell knows what he has at quarterback:

"I do believe he's one of the best players in all of college football."@Coach_Norvell on @FSUFootball QB @jordantrav13 pic.twitter.com/0T47Lwr4f9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 9, 2023

Charlie Strong is not returning to Miami.

Progress is being made on the repeal of Florida’s restrictive NIL law.

No surprise but FSU was pretty good on third down last year:

Best P5 third down conversion differentials (offense - defense):

UGA, +25.7

Minn, +20.5

Utah, +19.5

OhSt, +16.6

Ala, +15.6

Mich, +15.2

Clemson, +12.3

Wash, +11.7

FSU, +11.4

Iowa St, +10.1



Worst:

Colo, -19.9

GT, -10.0

Ind, -8.2

UF, -7.5

Rut, -7.5 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 9, 2023

From Sweden to Tallahassee, Lucas Simmons’ journey to big-time college football is a unique one.

It looks like Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving for the SEC a year early after all:

The Big 12 and its TV partners have reached an early exit agreement with Texas and Oklahoma, sources tell @SINow.



The schools will owe the league a combined $100 million in an exit fee, source says. They will begin play in the SEC in 2024 https://t.co/dTNlKT3EOL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 10, 2023

How this goes down could be relevant to FSU’s interests in the future.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered ‘24 defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye:

A consistent theme in FSU’s 2024 board is that the ‘Noles are after some highly-regarded recruits.

Other Sports:

FSU shut out Lipscomb last night in a preview of what should be one of the best pitching groups in the country:

NOLES WIN‼️‼️‼️



Kat throws a complete game shutout and surrenders just one hit #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Cz18kHs6If — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 9, 2023

What a shot from Michaela Edenfield:

HOLY MOONSHOT AREA 51 pic.twitter.com/9MRu7veLTN — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

In case you missed Chandler Jackson is confident that FSU will bounce back.