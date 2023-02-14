No. 6 Seminoles welcome Florida A&M Rattlers: preview, game thread, how to watch

Coming out of opening weekend, the Florida State softball team is 4-1 overall, dropping a contest to Longwood on Saturday. Now, they turn their attention to a double header with a fellow Tallahassee team, the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Rattler Rundown

The Rattlers are 3-0 on their young season, coming off a tournament at Mercer, where they also had to deal with weather. Over the weekend, they had to cancel two games, but got three games in against Mercer and two against Hampton.

Last season, FAMU was 18-31 overall, and 12-12 in the SWAC. The Rattlers ended their season in a losers bracket game to Southern University in the SWAC tournament, and are looking to have a bounce back season.

Coming into 2023, head coach Camise Patterson is off to a great start in her first season at the helm, spending last season as an assistant coach. Senior Destiny Cuevas batted .324 last season, making her the best hitter on her team. In 142 at bats, she had 46 hits, 25 runs, 12 doubles, 5 homeruns and 20 RBI.

On the base paths, senior Melkayla Irvis was 14-15 in 2022. In addition to her speed, she had a .250 batting average, 16 R, 23 H, 7 RBI.

In the circle, the Rattlers were spread pretty even with innings pitched. However, senior Cris’Deona Beasley led in innings pitched with 99.2. She was followed by Brandice Boatwright, who is now graduated. Coming in to 2023 as the ace, Beasley had a 3.70 ERA 82 H, 67 R, 61 BB, and 82 K.

Seminole Recap

For the Seminoles last weekend, Katie Dack showed she has had no problem transitioning to Tallahassee. Batting .273 she had 2 R, 3 H, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 6 RBI. While fellow transfer Allison Royalty has a .95 ERA in 7.1 inning pitched, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, and 8 K.

Makenna Reid has the lowest ERA on the staff, with a 0.00 in 7.2 innings of work, coming in second in IP to Kat Sandercock, who has 14.2. Reid has 2 H, 0 R, and 14 K in her young Seminole career.

How to watch

Starting at 4 pm EST, the Seminoles and Rattlers will play a double header, with game two following 30 minutes after game one. Both games will air on ACCNX