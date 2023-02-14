 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Former Nole & SB Champion Derrick Nnadi loves dogs

Women’s Basketball still in AP top 25 after rough week.

By LastNoleofKrypton
North Carolina v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

2023 is the perfect opportunity for FSU to take this program to the next level.

Jordan Travis and Trey Benson got to experience the setting of football’s ultimate prize:

New money means new expectations:

Alumni:

The more rings that Derrick Nnadi brings home, the more dogs that will get adopted for free:

We saw Derwin James do this while at FSU; it’s amazing to see him still do it with such high proficiency at the NFL level:

Other Sports:

Plenty to see in Tallahassee this week:

It’s Baseball season; FSU officially opens the season against James Madison University this weekend:

Despite a two-loss week FSU Women’s Basketball checked in at No. 24 in the AP poll this week.

FSU Softball is back it at it today with a doubleheader with FAMU at 4pm; following a 4-1 opening weekend:

Cole Anderson is hoping to join names like John Pak, Brooks Koepka, Bobby Cochran, and Hank Lebioda. What do they all have in common? They all won the ACC Player of The Year award:

