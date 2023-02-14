Football:
2023 is the perfect opportunity for FSU to take this program to the next level.
Jordan Travis and Trey Benson got to experience the setting of football’s ultimate prize:
A great Super Bowl and so thrilled to be able to send these great young men (@jordantrav13 and @trey_uno1) out to experience it.— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 13, 2023
Go Noles and going for it all in 23!
New money means new expectations:
The expectations are high for Mike Norvell at Florida State. @coachreedlive sounds off on his new contract.— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 13, 2023
Watch :
Alumni:
The more rings that Derrick Nnadi brings home, the more dogs that will get adopted for free:
Good morning ☕️ pic.twitter.com/FMpwKfSw1L— Derrick Nnadi (@DerrickNnadi) February 13, 2023
We saw Derwin James do this while at FSU; it’s amazing to see him still do it with such high proficiency at the NFL level:
.@chargers @DerwinJames if all Derwin did was rush the passer he would be a 12+ sack artist every year. More blitzes for Derwin in 2023 please. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/uDnS9NEUJb— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 11, 2023
Other Sports:
Plenty to see in Tallahassee this week:
— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 13, 2023
That means more chances for to support the #Noles
Check out #OneTribe
It’s Baseball season; FSU officially opens the season against James Madison University this weekend:
Another one for Wyatt Crowell. #watchout pic.twitter.com/QOeSNbNFno— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 13, 2023
Despite a two-loss week FSU Women’s Basketball checked in at No. 24 in the AP poll this week.
FSU Softball is back it at it today with a doubleheader with FAMU at 4pm; following a 4-1 opening weekend:
Put it in play and good things happen— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 12, 2023
Noles extend the lead to 5-0! pic.twitter.com/5WpdWEaEzJ
Cole Anderson is hoping to join names like John Pak, Brooks Koepka, Bobby Cochran, and Hank Lebioda. What do they all have in common? They all won the ACC Player of The Year award:
@coleagolf is a Top 5️⃣ golfer according to @Golfstat #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mCNLX0FJxI— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 13, 2023
