Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s Opening Day in Tallahassee

FSU Baseball opens the season vs. James Madison

By LastNoleofKrypton
2019 Florida State Baseball Season Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

The state of Florida has officially revised its NIL Law.

Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis, and Trey Benson were there on hand for Governor DeSantis to sign the bill into law.

Florida State’s path to the playoff is pretty clear.

Are defenses getting better or are offenses getting worse?

Recruiting:

FSU offered two four-star edge rushers name Elias this week:

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball is back:

It was a winning Thursday in Tallahassee.

Softball beat 15th-ranked Arizona.

Women’s Basketball took care of business at the Tuck vs. Syracuse:

