Football:

The state of Florida has officially revised its NIL Law.

Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis, and Trey Benson were there on hand for Governor DeSantis to sign the bill into law.

Two years ago, FL became one of the first states in the nation to permit student-athletes to be compensated for use of their names, image & likeness.



The NIL bill I signed today will further benefit student-athletes while ensuring they're protected from commercial exploitation. pic.twitter.com/iemJdPnN3s — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 16, 2023

Florida State’s path to the playoff is pretty clear.

Are defenses getting better or are offenses getting worse?

Recruiting:

FSU offered two four-star edge rushers name Elias this week:

After a good conversation with @FSUCoachJP I am blessed to receive an offer from the coaching staff at Florida State University Thanks for the opportunity @FSUFootball @DBHSFootballTTP pic.twitter.com/A44r3S8epE — Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) February 16, 2023

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball is back:

It was a winning Thursday in Tallahassee.

Softball beat 15th-ranked Arizona.

Women’s Basketball took care of business at the Tuck vs. Syracuse: