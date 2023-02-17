No. 6 FSU Softball fights for win against No. 4 Arkansas

After the win yesterday against the Arizona Wildcats, the Florida State Seminoles softball team wanted the win against the 4th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ali Dubois got the start in the circle for the Seminoles, who were the home team. Arkansas quickly put runners on base with two singles, and with two outs, Kaycie Hoffman doubled to score the two runners. A fly out ended the top half of the first with a 2-0 Arkansas lead.

Against Callie Turner for the Razorbacks, the ‘Noles had a hard time finding bat to ball, until the bottom of the 3rd inning. After Makenna Reid came in for DuBois in the 2nd, she starved off the Hogs for her offense. In the 3rd, Arkansas decided for a pitching change of their own, to their ace Chenise Delce. Immediately, Kalei Harding welcomed her with a solo shot to left center field. Two outs later, Katie Dack tied the game with a solo shot of her own.

Just a couple of ROCKETS

Against Reid in the 4th, a lead off single came around to score, after Delce popped out and allowed a runner to score, putting the Hogs back in front.

No more runs for FSU in the bottom half of the frame, but Reid retook the circle in the 5th and struck out the top of the Razorback lineup.

In the home half of the 5th, FSU looked to come back from the 3-2 deficit. Mack Leonard led off with a single, and was replaced by Amaya Ross. A stolen base from Ross didn’t matter much as Harding went deep for her second homerun of the ball game. the 2 run shot put the ‘Noles back in from 4-3.

With no outs, and FSU now in the lead again, the Razorbacks went back to Turner. She gave up back to back walks to Michaela Edenfield and Devyn Flaherty, before Dack added her second RBI of the day on a double that scored Edenfield. The second double of the inning by Hallie Wacaser brought home Flaherty and Dack.

Continuing to pour it on, Kaley Mudge joined in on the homerun party. Now with two outs, Mudge went deep off of new pitcher, Robyn Herron, who recorded the two outs. Mudge’s two RBI brought the score to 9-3 at the end of the 5th.

Our 5th inning



7⃣runs

5⃣hits

2⃣home runs



Mood⬇️

In the 6th, Leonard replaced Reid for her first appearance of the weekend. A single to Hannah Gammill was brought home on Hoffmann’s second homerun of the day. Rylin Hedecock followed with a solo homerun for herself, cutting into the FSU lead 9-6. Kat Sandercock came in relief of Leonard to get the three outs to end the inning.

Nothing more in the high scoring affair for either team in the bottom of the 6th and 7th as FSU claimed the wild win over #4 Arkansas.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

Kalei Harding dominated at the plate today. Batting .417 on the day she had 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR, 2 BB.

Makenna Reid provided quality innings in the circle, completely shutting down the Razorbacks potent offense. In relief, Reid claimed the win in 3.1 innings with 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 K in 11 batters faced.

Up next

FSU will square off with familiar PAC 12 foe, UCLA on Feb. 18th at 10 EST. The game will be aired on ESPNU.