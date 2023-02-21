Football:

Exaggeration aside David Hale has a point here about instant replay being too long and too common in College Football. You can be either/or but not both if you want football games under 3.5 hours:

Instead of all this, we could just eliminate replay and the entire viewing experience would improve by leaps and bounds while shaving approximately 2.5 hours of game length. https://t.co/A0PJQq6fUJ — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 20, 2023

Although with the way these TV contracts are going it will likely be largely outside of any decision makers’ hands about the lengths of these TV timeouts and commercial breaks.

With Spring Practice just a few weeks away Mike Norvell is wracking up the booster trips:

After great day with Seminole Tribe of FL yesterday. Today I got to experience my first @NASCAR event! Thank you to everyone who puts in so much #WORK and made it an amazing event! Grateful for all the #Noles I was able to meet and hangout with today. #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/CeqmIZHAIJ — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 20, 2023

Thank you to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for the incredible hospitality today at the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival. Grateful for @kyledoney and the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful event. Always great to see @FSUChiefs as well as Renegade & Osceola! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/O3UwFvQFe3 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 19, 2023

Dave Doeren got a small contract extension.

Recruiting:

FSU is trying hard to get Landen Thomas back in the fold.

FSU has offered 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines:

2024 LB Zach Smith has also been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

For the most part it was a banner weekend for FSU Sports.

Women’s Basketball is a 5-seed in espn’s latest version of bracketology.

Ta’Niya Latson set an ACC record as Women’s Basketball went 2-0 on the week:

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK x10: '



Latson sets the record for the MOST Rookie of the Week selections in a season‼️



https://t.co/iORNoDm3rb pic.twitter.com/sqK7FVjndI — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 20, 2023

Softball split in the Clearwater invitational but proved its one of the best teams country against four ranked foes.

Big week ahead in FSU Sports:

Alumni:

Jammie Robinson made quite the impression on Jim Nagy, Executive DIrector of the Senior Bowl: