Florida State football, recruiting news: Mike Norvell visits Seminole Tribe of Florida

Ta'Niya Latson sets ACC record.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syracuse v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

Exaggeration aside David Hale has a point here about instant replay being too long and too common in College Football. You can be either/or but not both if you want football games under 3.5 hours:

Although with the way these TV contracts are going it will likely be largely outside of any decision makers’ hands about the lengths of these TV timeouts and commercial breaks.

With Spring Practice just a few weeks away Mike Norvell is wracking up the booster trips:

Dave Doeren got a small contract extension.

Recruiting:

FSU is trying hard to get Landen Thomas back in the fold.

FSU has offered 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines:

2024 LB Zach Smith has also been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

For the most part it was a banner weekend for FSU Sports.

Women’s Basketball is a 5-seed in espn’s latest version of bracketology.

Ta’Niya Latson set an ACC record as Women’s Basketball went 2-0 on the week:

Softball split in the Clearwater invitational but proved its one of the best teams country against four ranked foes.

Big week ahead in FSU Sports:

Alumni:

Jammie Robinson made quite the impression on Jim Nagy, Executive DIrector of the Senior Bowl:

