Football:
The Battles End has officially gone public.
On3Sports has Johnny Wilson as the 7th best WR in college football:
The Top 10 College Football Wide Receivers heading into the 2023 season https://t.co/TSml7QMCoy pic.twitter.com/5We1g3vWaf— On3 (@On3sports) February 23, 2023
Football games are won in February:
Hold back#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/apfHntz8FU— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 23, 2023
But they will be played in September and according to FanDuel it’s almost a toss-up in two very important September games for FSU:
Early college football lines via @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/KZdXaZDA0r— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 23, 2023
Good news for FSU’s opening weekend opponent as LSU’s star receiver Malik Nabers won’t face weapon charges.
A third Florida assistant is leaving the Gators for perceived greener pastures in the NFL.
Other Sports:
Baseball takes on TCU:
| TCU#Noles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Wp3EkIosKZ— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 24, 2023
Women’s Tennis opens ACC play with Syracuse:
2️⃣4️⃣ hours until ACC play begins! Coverage will be on ACC Network Extra.— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) February 23, 2023
: https://t.co/1dGWd2cVTz#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/viiHDdceHv
It was closer than you would’ve liked at the end but Women’s Basketball survived a road contest against Wake Forest.
Take a closer look behind Team 40 as they got another run-rule victory yesterday:
❤️ all those who help us behind the scenes— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 23, 2023
We honored faculty and staff members before our game tonight #Team40 pic.twitter.com/2KObTpEZqA
Recruiting:
FSU has offered Tory Blaylock; a likely national recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle:
#AGTG After a Great conversation with @ThomsenChris I’m Blessed To receive an offer from Florida State University!! @FSUFootball @blaylock_23 @AHSEagleFB @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @Perroni247 @GHamilton_On3 @jacorynichols #Blessed pic.twitter.com/gMAJYb1lfG— Tory Blaylock (@tory_blaylock6) February 23, 2023
Loading comments...