Florida State football, recruiting news: Baseball takes on No. 8 TCU, The Battle’s End goes public

Florida State is a 1-point favorite over LSU.

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

The Battles End has officially gone public.

On3Sports has Johnny Wilson as the 7th best WR in college football:

Football games are won in February:

But they will be played in September and according to FanDuel it’s almost a toss-up in two very important September games for FSU:

Good news for FSU’s opening weekend opponent as LSU’s star receiver Malik Nabers won’t face weapon charges.

A third Florida assistant is leaving the Gators for perceived greener pastures in the NFL.

Other Sports:

Baseball takes on TCU:

Women’s Tennis opens ACC play with Syracuse:

It was closer than you would’ve liked at the end but Women’s Basketball survived a road contest against Wake Forest.

Take a closer look behind Team 40 as they got another run-rule victory yesterday:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered Tory Blaylock; a likely national recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle:

