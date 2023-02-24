Football:

The Battles End has officially gone public.

On3Sports has Johnny Wilson as the 7th best WR in college football:

The Top 10 College Football Wide Receivers heading into the 2023 season

Football games are won in February:

But they will be played in September and according to FanDuel it’s almost a toss-up in two very important September games for FSU:

Good news for FSU’s opening weekend opponent as LSU’s star receiver Malik Nabers won’t face weapon charges.

A third Florida assistant is leaving the Gators for perceived greener pastures in the NFL.

Other Sports:

Baseball takes on TCU:

Women’s Tennis opens ACC play with Syracuse:

2️⃣4️⃣ hours until ACC play begins! Coverage will be on ACC Network Extra.



Coverage will be on ACC Network Extra.

It was closer than you would’ve liked at the end but Women’s Basketball survived a road contest against Wake Forest.

Take a closer look behind Team 40 as they got another run-rule victory yesterday:

❤️ all those who help us behind the scenes



We honored faculty and staff members before our game tonight #Team40 pic.twitter.com/2KObTpEZqA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 23, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU has offered Tory Blaylock; a likely national recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle: