Florida State football, recruiting news: Is Jared Verse the best edge rusher in college football?

Baseball jumps into top 20.

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

The writing is on the wall and FSU has put the ACC on notice.

It didn’t take long for Clemson to makes its voice heard.

Will Anderson has moved on to the NFL so there’s room for debate now on who the best edge rusher in the country is:

Other Sports:

Florida State went from unranked to inside the top 20 following its series victory over 8th-ranked TCU.

It felt like Opening Day not too long ago and now we’re 18 games into FSU’s Softball season.

FSU fought hard but couldn’t complete the comeback after UNC hit 11 first half three point baskets:

Recruiting:

FSU is expecting multiple four-star recruits to be on campus soon.

Kam Davis looks like he could play college football right now:

Alumni:

Jalen Ramsey is likely on the move and the price tag to trade for him won’t be cheap.

