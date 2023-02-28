Football:

The writing is on the wall and FSU has put the ACC on notice.

It didn’t take long for Clemson to makes its voice heard.

Will Anderson has moved on to the NFL so there’s room for debate now on who the best edge rusher in the country is:

The Top 10 College Football EDGEs heading into the 2023 season https://t.co/qdo0LObMQs pic.twitter.com/VWuh5aBgQh — On3 (@On3sports) February 27, 2023

Other Sports:

Florida State went from unranked to inside the top 20 following its series victory over 8th-ranked TCU.

It felt like Opening Day not too long ago and now we’re 18 games into FSU’s Softball season.

Devyn Flaherty currently leads the ACC in stolen bases with a perfect 10 for 10



She is 63 for 68 all time with FSU and has consistently been a leader in steals for FSU every year she’s been on the team pic.twitter.com/esCuTt1eWL — Everything fsu softball (@everythingfsusb) February 27, 2023

FSU fought hard but couldn’t complete the comeback after UNC hit 11 first half three point baskets:

Final from Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/1Fd7aI53cz — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 28, 2023

Tonight marked our seniors last regular season game. During their time in the band, from exhilarating wins to heartbreaking loses, their love and support of @fsuwbb and @FSUHoops never wavered. Thank you seniors for helping us provide the soundtrack to Seminole basketball. #ATDT pic.twitter.com/PNo1dtV4lU — FSU Seminole Sound (@FSUSemSound) February 28, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU is expecting multiple four-star recruits to be on campus soon.

Kam Davis looks like he could play college football right now:

Alumni:

Jalen Ramsey is likely on the move and the price tag to trade for him won’t be cheap.