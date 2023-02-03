Football:

After signing its 2023 class and designating their preferred walk-ons FSU football has opened the door to everyone else willing to try out:

Interested in walking on?



Be sure to RSVP by Feb. 8#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/cxoVz4Pd6z — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 2, 2023

With FSU bringing the majority of its best player back FSU being the topic of conversation in this article will be no surprise:

Putting the finishing touches on this year's initial returning production numbers, and ... yep ... we're gonna be Talkin' About The Noles in 2023. pic.twitter.com/19Ajx4sT81 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 2, 2023

PFF thinks highly of FSU’s returning production as well:

.@PFF recently dropped their “101 best players in college football in 2022.” Here’s a look at the Seminoles that were featured on the list:



No.16: Jordan Travis

No.43: Jared Verse

No.53: Trey Benson

No.97: Fentrell Cypress II — MAX (@maxescarpio) February 2, 2023

CBSSports gave Mike Norvell a ‘B’ grade for his first three years in Tallahassee:

Norvell recorded eight wins in his first two seasons combined, then caught fire with 10 wins in Year 3 and finished solo second place in the ACC Atlantic with a No. 11 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll. He’s still sub-.500 in league play overall, but the success of 2022 has set new expectations for the future. Norvell utilized the transfer portal to create instant impact for the roster in 2021 and 2022. If Florida State delivers on those raised expectations in the fall, we could see it pay off in the 2024 recruiting cycle

Doug Nussmeier is a name to watch in Miami’s offensive coordinator search.

Recruiting:

This feels like a nightmare waiting to happen:

I caught up with NCAA VP of enforcement Jon Duncan and had him explain the new “NIL presumption” — the presumption that a violation occurred.



“It puts the burden on the school to show that what everyone believed to be a violation *wasn’t* (one).” https://t.co/amXnR96qSe — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 2, 2023

Four-star 2024 DE Jaylen Harvey has been offered Florida State:

#AGTG I’m truly blessed and honored to receive a offer from the University of Florida State @FSUCoachJP pic.twitter.com/KeFaoylTlN — Jaylen harvey (@JaylenHarvey_) February 2, 2023

The Seminoles also offered Artavius Jones who is from 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee:

Other Sports:

Single-game tickets are now on SALE for the first month of games at The Plex‼️



️https://t.co/wEbsRLVtMT#Team40 pic.twitter.com/sJT1PkqFVQ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 2, 2023

16 FSU cross country athletes were named to the All-ACC team with the women leading the ACC with nine selections.

Win No. 20 on the season is in the books as Women’s Basketball dominated Wake Forest:

Alumni:

Hank Lebioda opens the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, equaling his career-low round on the PGA TOUR. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2023

Jammie Robinson continues to impress at the Senior Bowl.