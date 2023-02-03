 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Are you ready to try out for Mike Norvell’s Seminoles?

Women’s Basketball dominates Wake Forest.

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

After signing its 2023 class and designating their preferred walk-ons FSU football has opened the door to everyone else willing to try out:

With FSU bringing the majority of its best player back FSU being the topic of conversation in this article will be no surprise:

PFF thinks highly of FSU’s returning production as well:

CBSSports gave Mike Norvell a ‘B’ grade for his first three years in Tallahassee:

Norvell recorded eight wins in his first two seasons combined, then caught fire with 10 wins in Year 3 and finished solo second place in the ACC Atlantic with a No. 11 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll. He’s still sub-.500 in league play overall, but the success of 2022 has set new expectations for the future. Norvell utilized the transfer portal to create instant impact for the roster in 2021 and 2022. If Florida State delivers on those raised expectations in the fall, we could see it pay off in the 2024 recruiting cycle

Doug Nussmeier is a name to watch in Miami’s offensive coordinator search.

Recruiting:

This feels like a nightmare waiting to happen:

Four-star 2024 DE Jaylen Harvey has been offered Florida State:

The Seminoles also offered Artavius Jones who is from 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee:

Other Sports:

16 FSU cross country athletes were named to the All-ACC team with the women leading the ACC with nine selections.

Win No. 20 on the season is in the books as Women’s Basketball dominated Wake Forest:

Alumni:

Jammie Robinson continues to impress at the Senior Bowl.

