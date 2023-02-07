 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news:Is Jordan Travis the favorite to win the ACC POTY award?

Women’s Basketball enters top 20 in the AP poll.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Recruiting:

#Tribe23 is officially in the books so the first recruiting thread of #Tribe24 is ready to go; jump in and learn what you’ve missed out while focusing on the newest enrollees and signees.

2025 DL Brandon Brown has been offered by FSU:

Football:

Most people think it will be Drake Maye but as of this moment, to me, the frontrunner for ACC Player of The Year is:

Many are expecting new FSU cornerback Fentrell Cypress to make an all-conference type of impact in FSU’s secondary.

Preseason ACC projections should be interesting this year with all of the new faces:

2025 is the year it looks Texas and Oklahoma will officially join the SEC.

Grace Raynor of The Athletic says that Hykeem Williams is the true freshman in the ACC most likely to have a significant impact this fall.

Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Williams, a five-star, averaged 19.1 yards per catch in high school and is the No. 4 receiver nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He seems to have elite burst, yet great control.

Other Sports:

Big week of Sports in Tallahassee including the season debut of FSU Softball:

Women’s Hoops has cracked the top 20 in the polls:

Alumni:

If Jalen Ramsey plays at this level for three more years he’ll be putting on a gold jacket one day:

Jammie Robinson made money last week at the Senior Bowl.

