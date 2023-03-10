Recruiting:

Four-star 2024 safety Travaris Banks will be at FSU this weekend:

A bevy of other high-profile recruits are expected to be on campus this weekend for the legacy weekend.

It’s called legacy weekend because NFL stars that have already stamped their legacy at Florida State will be on campus; those include Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Jameis Winston, and many others.

Football:

Bruce Feldman has Mike Norvell ranked No. 21 in his top 25 coach rankings.

Mike Norvell, FSU (2022: NR): The Noles were in rough shape when he arrived, and Norvell has had struggles along the way. But he has also made big strides, going from three wins to seven to a turn-the-corner 10-win season in 2022. Prior to that, he was 38-16 at Memphis, where he produced exciting NFL playmakers. He’s had three Top 25 finishes in his seven seasons as a head coach.

The Norvell family announced a seven-figure donation to FSU Athletics.

Speaking of money, the call for unequal revenue sharing in the ACC is getting louder with UNC joining the caucus.

Meanwhile the Big 12 is circling the Pac-12’s remaining schools like a lioness circling the gazelle.

Welcome Malik Slater to the FSU coaching staff:

Season 2 of The Battle’s End continues with true freshman Kenton Kirkland:

Other Sports:

Next up? The Pittsburgh Panthers:

Softball travel to Stillwater for a huge series between likely CWS contenders:

Ta’Niya Latson returned to practice as Women’s Basketball awaits Selection Sunday: