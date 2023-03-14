Football:

FSU’s biggest X-factor in 2023? The X-factor from West Virginia: Winston Wright or maybe the dynamo TE, Jaheim Bell.

Nick Saban says NIL is not what it’s supposed to be.

Happy Belated Birthday to Qaeshon Sapp:

The Battle’s End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @QaeshonSapp . Welcome to TBE & Happy Birthday Mr Sapp!



Better never stops & with your response to our launch, we keep growing. Come be a part of our growth and join us at The Battle’s End.https://t.co/2KGHLZvpRh pic.twitter.com/92v1anBUJx — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 13, 2023

Now’s the time to sign up for the Seminole Boosters Tour.

Always great to visit with former @FSUHoops legend @TForrest_11

Once a Nole always a Nole! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RcsBBISMTK — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 14, 2023

Recruiting:

Jameis Winston was on campus this weekend and he got to see his younger brother receive an offer from Florida State.

Steve Wiltfong says that FSU’s Legacy Weekend was a hit.

Other Sports:

Men’s Basketball season is over; what now?

Big week for FSU’s athletics with Women’s Basketball leading the way, they have UGA on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament:

✅



➡️ vs. No. 10 seed Georgia

➡️ Friday, March 17

➡️ : / :

➡️ Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City)



TV network designation will be announced soon!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/Vo2l8MFzue — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 13, 2023

A heavyweight fight on ESPN+ as softball travels to take on top-ranked Oklahoma tonight at 7pm:

Baseball has started ACC play on the right foot.

FSU came up just short against Oklahoma State in Stillwater but FSU is clearly a CWS contender.

Alumni:

It’s another year in New Orleans for Jameis Winston:

Demarcus Walker is cashing after having his best season as a pro: