Football:
FSU’s biggest X-factor in 2023? The X-factor from West Virginia: Winston Wright or maybe the dynamo TE, Jaheim Bell.
Nick Saban says NIL is not what it’s supposed to be.
Happy Belated Birthday to Qaeshon Sapp:
Now’s the time to sign up for the Seminole Boosters Tour.
Recruiting:
Jameis Winston was on campus this weekend and he got to see his younger brother receive an offer from Florida State.
Steve Wiltfong says that FSU’s Legacy Weekend was a hit.
Other Sports:
Men’s Basketball season is over; what now?
Big week for FSU’s athletics with Women’s Basketball leading the way, they have UGA on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament:
A heavyweight fight on ESPN+ as softball travels to take on top-ranked Oklahoma tonight at 7pm:
Baseball has started ACC play on the right foot.
FSU came up just short against Oklahoma State in Stillwater but FSU is clearly a CWS contender.
Alumni:
It’s another year in New Orleans for Jameis Winston:
Demarcus Walker is cashing after having his best season as a pro:
