Florida State football, recruiting news: Softball takes on top-ranked Oklahoma

FSU alums sign new contracts as Free Agency begins

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Division 1 Women’s College World Series - Game 14 - Florida State v Alabama Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Football:

FSU’s biggest X-factor in 2023? The X-factor from West Virginia: Winston Wright or maybe the dynamo TE, Jaheim Bell.

Nick Saban says NIL is not what it’s supposed to be.

Happy Belated Birthday to Qaeshon Sapp:

Now’s the time to sign up for the Seminole Boosters Tour.

Recruiting:

Jameis Winston was on campus this weekend and he got to see his younger brother receive an offer from Florida State.

Steve Wiltfong says that FSU’s Legacy Weekend was a hit.

Other Sports:

Men’s Basketball season is over; what now?

Big week for FSU’s athletics with Women’s Basketball leading the way, they have UGA on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament:

A heavyweight fight on ESPN+ as softball travels to take on top-ranked Oklahoma tonight at 7pm:

Baseball has started ACC play on the right foot.

FSU came up just short against Oklahoma State in Stillwater but FSU is clearly a CWS contender.

Alumni:

It’s another year in New Orleans for Jameis Winston:

Demarcus Walker is cashing after having his best season as a pro:

