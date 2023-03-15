FSU to play vs. Georgia Tech in Ireland in 2024

Garnet and gold and the emerald isle.

Florida State football will embark on its first international trip in 2024, heading to Ireland to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Before the announcement, the news was first reported by Noles247.

“I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a press release. “When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well. Very few people have the chance to travel to a different continent and experience another culture, much less take an entire team, so I am appreciative of everyone’s hard work and support to make this game happen.”

As the game was set to be played in Atlanta, FSU doesn’t have to give up a home game to make the trip happen.

According to FSU, tickets are currently available as part of travel or hospitality packages. Of the two, only travel packages are open to the public via Seminoles2Ireland.com:

All Seminole fans that secure a deposit package will be able to select a specific package prior to them going live to the public. A variety of options will be available to select the package that best fits your travel needs. This includes hotel accommodations from 3 to 5-star and Dublin only (Aug. 24-27), 2-city tours (Aug. 22-28) and 3-city tours (Aug. 20-28). Destinations will include Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Belfast Donegal, Kilkenny, London, and Edinburgh. All packages include game tickets on the FSU side, hotel accommodations, transportation excursions, exclusive Florida State Welcome Event and more!

It’s a continuation of an American college football-to-Ireland export tradition that dates back to 1988 (though no happened between 1990 and 2011). Since then, three other matchups have occured with a sixth scheduled for this season between Notre Dame and Navy. Those two have taken part in two of previously played seven games (2012, 1989), with the other matchups featuring Boston College vs. Army (1988), Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers (1989), Penn State vs. UCF (2014), Georgia Tech vs. Boston College (2016) and Nothwestern vs. Nebraska (2022).

“Florida State is a global brand, and this game further enforces that,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said. “This game allows us to provide an unmatched athletic and cultural experience for our student-athletes while representing Florida State on a global stage. I am looking forward to seeing our fans in Dublin while also making new fans across the Atlantic. We are appreciative of all the efforts that have already gone into the planning of this game and are excited for what is to come over the next year and a half.”

In recent years, the game has been played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, home of the country’s national soccer team.

The full release, via FSU:

Florida State 2024 football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 24

vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday, Sep. 14

vs. Memphis Tigers

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Saturday, Nov. 23

vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, Nov. 30

vs. Florida Gators

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

TBA

vs. Boston College Eagles

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

vs. Clemson Tigers

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

at Miami Hurricanes

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

at Syracuse Orange

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

vs. NC State Wolfpack

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

at Virginia Cavaliers

Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA