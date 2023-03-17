Alumni:

Jalen Ramsey was a little anxious about how he’d be received in Miami considering the war crimes he committed against the Hurricanes while donning the garnet and gold:

Jalen Ramsey showing #FSU some love when asked about his strong reception from fans in Miami https://t.co/N22YXdcQEO pic.twitter.com/vOfd69DCBi — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) March 16, 2023

Buster Posey will have a place in Cooperstown in the future:

@JeffCulhane had the chance to sit down with Buster Posey prior to his jersey retirement last weekend.



Full interview: https://t.co/YwRHAhuNuy pic.twitter.com/yfUAUaY7z1 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2023

Football:

Season 3 of the Climb is here as FSU Football returns from spring break after this weekend:

"There's nobody that will ever have higher expectations of us than what we will. It's still about us controlling the investment we're willing to make day in and day out."



Season 3, Episode 1 of The CLIMB is now live https://t.co/0cHNCjXaPu#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/hIbBqVXOia — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 16, 2023

It’s rare that a team’s opening game can be season-defining but for FSU that just might be the case.

It is always hard to choose the opener as a season-defining game because in the College Football Playoff era, teams have overcome early losses to end up making it into the top four. But the LSU game in Orlando seems like the easy choice here, and we can point to last season for the reason why. There were plenty of questions about the Seminoles headed into the season, and none of them were centered around whether they could win 10 games. But beating LSU in New Orleans showed this would be a different type of Florida State team and a different season. A loss there, and who knows what happens. Now, this matchup to open 2023 could be even bigger as both teams have high expectations. The hype is there for Florida State and a win would only serve to continue the hype train. — Andrea Adelson

Apparently when it comes to scouting football players and scouting women Kirby Smart, Nick Saban, and Sir Mix-A-lot have a lot in common.

Recruiting:

FSU’s red hot start and ability to continue to get high profile recruits on campus has FSU fans and media seeing visions of a top-five class.

This could end up being a top-five class for Mike Norvell if he wins the ACC and gets the Seminoles into the College Football Playoff. For one, this doesn’t appear to be a cycle in which FSU will utilize the transfer portal as much as it has in the past because there are a number of high-caliber recruits interested in the program coming off a 10-win season. That helps FSU with the math and in the team recruiting rankings overall.

Top-ranked guard Jordan Seaton has four visits lined up:

No. 1 OL Jordan Seaton locks in four visits in March & April https://t.co/3GWipbyJzO pic.twitter.com/0ZV2iO1147 — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) March 14, 2023

Other Sports:

Softball’s schedule has been changed due to inclement weather:

Schedule Change



Tomorrow's ACC opener against Syracuse has been moved to 1 p.m. due to impending weather.#Team40 pic.twitter.com/xyWlG9mR1g — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2023

Baseball’s schedule has been affected as well:

: 24 HR | Boston College



*Due to weather, Friday's game will now start at 3pm* pic.twitter.com/RPTMnTFK8G — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2023

Ta’Niya Latson’s season is over; FSU will face UGA today without its best player and one of the best players in the country.