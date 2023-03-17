No. 21 Florida State hosts Boston College

After a tough midweek series against UCF Florida State (11-6, 2-1) looks to break their three game losing streak against visiting Boston College (12-2, 2-1). BC recently beat #2 Tennessee at Knoxville in the mid-week and took two of three in Blacksburg from the then #11 Virginia Tech Hokies.

BC boasts a very good graduate pitcher in Chris Flynn and the matchup on Saturday should be a good one. At the plate they are led by Joe Vetrano and Cameron Leary who both have six home runs. Barry Walsh leads off for the Eagles with a OBP of .444.

Florida State’s offense will look to get back on track as they’ve been held to six runs or less in the last five games. The bullpen will look to bounce back after three straight losses. Both teams look to try and get the games in as rain is expected in town this weekend.

Florida State vs Boston College: How to watch, starting pitchers

Friday: 3:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 2.65 ERA) vs LHP A.J. Colarusso (0-0, 6.43 ERA)

Saturday: 7:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

LHP Wyatt Crowell (3-0, ERA 0.87 ERA) vs RHP Chris Flynn (4-0, 0.79 ERA)

Sunday: 7:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs TBA