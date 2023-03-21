Other Sports:
FSU Baseball had its worst week of the season but if the pitching improves then it has a real opportunity vs. some good teams coming up, starting tonight:
Huge opportunity tomorrow in the @freshfromFL Sunshine Showdown!https://t.co/V7GY1cxpSL— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 20, 2023
Softball swept through Syracuse.
Softball remains No. 6 in the county.
Football:
The numbers don’t lie: Johnny Wilson is the ACC’s premier deep-ball threat:
Most catches on throws 10+ yds downfield, returning ACC:— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2023
Gadsden, Cuse - 41
Wilson, FSU - 28
Banks, WF - 22
Calhoun, Duke - 17
Greene, WF - 17
Nesbit, UNC - 16
McCollum, UNC - 16
Hagans, Duke - 15
20+
Wilson, FSU - 11
Greene, WF - 8
Banks, WF - 8
Jones, UNC - 8
Alford, Cuse - 8
FSU is likely to be without his good friend and running mate, Mycah Pittman, for the foreseeable future; who’s ready to step up?
The commitment off the field continues to grow:
We are thrilled to announce a spring practice donor match program! A very generous individual has committed to matching all new memberships and donations made during spring practice up to $500,000. Let’s max out the match! Join the family at https://t.co/2KGHLZuS1J pic.twitter.com/rmoPftC8FL— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 20, 2023
Florida State in the elite eight? So far, that’s what a 64-team football bracket would look like.
Me, @fabo_54 and a small child we met… oh wait no that’s just our diminutive pal @aadelsonESPN … for more jokes about AA, check out In Play tomorrow at 3 on ACCN… live from Tallahassee! pic.twitter.com/CMFNHxv4xb— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2023
Recruiting:
Four-star Atlanta defensive end Kameryn Fountain has been offered by FSU:
Blessed to receive an d-1 offer from Florida state Seminoles pic.twitter.com/D9WtfZZmFq— lilglobalkam (@Kameryn76867144) March 20, 2023
Alumni:
Heck of a save here from Hank Lebioda to avoid the bogey:
Saving par the hard way @Hank_Lebioda with an impressive recovery from the woods @ValsparChamp.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 19, 2023
(Presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/MmHgB8X7cB
