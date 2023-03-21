 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Football returns to spring practice

Johnny Wilson is the ACC’s best deep threat.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball had its worst week of the season but if the pitching improves then it has a real opportunity vs. some good teams coming up, starting tonight:

Softball swept through Syracuse.

Softball remains No. 6 in the county.

Football:

The numbers don’t lie: Johnny Wilson is the ACC’s premier deep-ball threat:

FSU is likely to be without his good friend and running mate, Mycah Pittman, for the foreseeable future; who’s ready to step up?

The commitment off the field continues to grow:

Florida State in the elite eight? So far, that’s what a 64-team football bracket would look like.

Recruiting:

Four-star Atlanta defensive end Kameryn Fountain has been offered by FSU:

Alumni:

Heck of a save here from Hank Lebioda to avoid the bogey:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...