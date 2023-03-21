Other Sports:

FSU Baseball had its worst week of the season but if the pitching improves then it has a real opportunity vs. some good teams coming up, starting tonight:

Huge opportunity tomorrow in the @freshfromFL Sunshine Showdown!https://t.co/V7GY1cxpSL — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 20, 2023

Softball swept through Syracuse.

Softball remains No. 6 in the county.

Football:

The numbers don’t lie: Johnny Wilson is the ACC’s premier deep-ball threat:

Most catches on throws 10+ yds downfield, returning ACC:

Gadsden, Cuse - 41

Wilson, FSU - 28

Banks, WF - 22

Calhoun, Duke - 17

Greene, WF - 17

Nesbit, UNC - 16

McCollum, UNC - 16

Hagans, Duke - 15



20+

Wilson, FSU - 11

Greene, WF - 8

Banks, WF - 8

Jones, UNC - 8

Alford, Cuse - 8 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2023

FSU is likely to be without his good friend and running mate, Mycah Pittman, for the foreseeable future; who’s ready to step up?

The commitment off the field continues to grow:

We are thrilled to announce a spring practice donor match program! A very generous individual has committed to matching all new memberships and donations made during spring practice up to $500,000. Let’s max out the match! Join the family at https://t.co/2KGHLZuS1J pic.twitter.com/rmoPftC8FL — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 20, 2023

Florida State in the elite eight? So far, that’s what a 64-team football bracket would look like.

Me, @fabo_54 and a small child we met… oh wait no that’s just our diminutive pal @aadelsonESPN … for more jokes about AA, check out In Play tomorrow at 3 on ACCN… live from Tallahassee! pic.twitter.com/CMFNHxv4xb — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2023

Recruiting:

Four-star Atlanta defensive end Kameryn Fountain has been offered by FSU:

Blessed to receive an d-1 offer from Florida state Seminoles pic.twitter.com/D9WtfZZmFq — lilglobalkam (@Kameryn76867144) March 20, 2023

Alumni:

Heck of a save here from Hank Lebioda to avoid the bogey: