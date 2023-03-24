Football:

Mike Norvell liked the sense of urgency he saw from the team yesterday.

Kalen Deloach wanted to push the tempo today and the team responded.

The opening game in Ireland in 2024 is more than just an overseas trip for Florida State.

The portal process has been in one word: chaotic. The team with the most organized plan is the team that will succeed the most with the portal.

The complete spring game schedule for every team in the country has been conveniently organized here for those interested.

Micah Mazzccua transferred from Baylor to Florida two months ago; now he’s re-entering the portal. Tough break for the Gators.

Recruiting:

It’s early in the 2024 cycle but FSU is leading the way among its biggest three rivals.

Four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek continues to shoot up the recruiting rankings.

Five-Star 2025 DL Armondo Blount enjoyed his visit to Florida State this week:

I had an great time at FSU yesterday!!Looking forward to coming back #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8s5w8gmakC — Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) March 22, 2023

Other Sports:

Softball is traveling to Durham for a showdown with the 15th-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

Our first CCSA Pair of the Week honor this season goes to Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish!!



The pair went 5-0 on court five in Gulf Shores last week with notable wins against No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 LSU! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2pjfHYpjVA — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 22, 2023

When one of the greatest players of all time takes time out of their day to shout you out then you’re probably doing something that’s exceptional:

Alumni:

Scottie Barnes was mic'd up: