“A lot of things we will be able to take from today:” Mike Norvell speaks following first spring scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE FL- Head Coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media following the first scrimmage of the Seminole's spring football program.

After the last practice on Thursday prior to the scrimmage Norvell had this to say:

“Leading up into Saturday it will be great for these guys to go out there and show exactly where they are and continue to push to get better... I want to make sure we get some of the situations in on Saturday.”

Norvell said that the team would be giving Jordan Travis time off in this scrimmage compared to what the last few years have looked like for Travis.

In their last practice, Coach Norvell made it clear that he will closely be watching the battle for the Seminole's second quarterback between AJ Duffy, Tate Rodemaker, and Brock Glenn saying that he was impressed with all of them so far and that the competition is close between all of them.

“All-in-all we had a good first scrimmage, saw a lot of things we will be able to take from today and continue to push as we move into this next week and we’re going to get better.”

On the defense setting the tone in the scrimmage:

“The defense was flying around and did a really good job. They had a lot of explosive plays.... the defensive front has really been doing a nice job, and the linebackers were flying around. We had some great guys make plays on the perimeter.”

On the work they did with the quarterbacks:

“We held Jordan out today. But all the other quarterbacks did a really good job of operating. There are some things that we will get to go back and watch when it comes to reads, ball placement, and overall management of the offense. Today was pretty balanced in rep count, AJ and Tate got the majority of the ones reps.”

On Brock Glenn:

“As we’re bringing Brock along he got a lot of reps mixed in with the second and third group. I thought he did a really good job. I was impressed with how he operated and the things he was able to do.”

On some of the young players who stood out in the scrimmage:

“AJ is continuing to excel in the short time that he’s been here, Rodney Hill looked great today, and CJ Campbell had a big run. It was good to see some of those young backs truly step up and rise to the occasion.”

Full post-scrimmage interview here: