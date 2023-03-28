Football:

If you rank the Florida schools by points gained in the AP Poll; It’s Florida State, Florida, and then Miami in the state of Florida.

For the last few years FSU’s running game has been the clear No. 1 in the ACC? Disagree?

The ACC's most efficient rushers over the span of the last two seasons:



1. FSU RB (walk-on turned to standout)



2. FSU RB (transfer, injured at previous school, got a fresh start in Tallahassee)



3. FSU RB (transfer, injured at previous school, got a fresh start in Tallahassee)… pic.twitter.com/SMdc9R5tfs — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) March 27, 2023

Embrace the grind:

Casey Roddick is embracing the grind; he’s constantly working to be a better version of himself.

“When I know somebody’s not doing it [extra work], then I have to do it,” Roddick explained. “It’s like I’m competing for myself to get 1% better than what I am or want to be. If I write four or five papers tonight, I’ve got to write six, knowing somebody else is not doing it.

Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant is trying out for the WWE.

AJ Duffy to Winston Wright in slow motion:

Recruiting:

DMV linebacker Montay Weedon was on FSU’s campus this past weekend; he says the ‘Noles are probably on top right now in his recruitment:

Really enjoyed my time in Tallahassee this weekend! Thank you to the whole FSU staff for showing love! #KeepClimbing @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @coreyfuller4 pic.twitter.com/Aj5btM22S2 — Montay Weedon (@MontayWeedon_) March 26, 2023

Other Sports:

FSU Softball is off to a 5-1 start in ACC play.

One of the reasons FSU is 5-1 is because of Kat Sandercock’s elite pitching:

Let's recap Kat's play through the first two weekends of ACC play





4-0✅

First career no-hitter✅

1 earned run✅

10 strikeouts✅

4 total hits✅



Pretty good if you ask us #Team40 pic.twitter.com/nLBogCnZn8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 27, 2023

FSU Baseball is heading in the opposite direction; transition years are often disappointments but the Baseball is capable of being better than they have been these last two weeks.

