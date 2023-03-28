 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Historically, The sunshine state belongs to the Seminoles

The numbers don’t lie; RBs put up elite numbers in garnet and gold

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

If you rank the Florida schools by points gained in the AP Poll; It’s Florida State, Florida, and then Miami in the state of Florida.

For the last few years FSU’s running game has been the clear No. 1 in the ACC? Disagree?

Embrace the grind:

Casey Roddick is embracing the grind; he’s constantly working to be a better version of himself.

“When I know somebody’s not doing it [extra work], then I have to do it,” Roddick explained. “It’s like I’m competing for myself to get 1% better than what I am or want to be. If I write four or five papers tonight, I’ve got to write six, knowing somebody else is not doing it.

Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant is trying out for the WWE.

AJ Duffy to Winston Wright in slow motion:

Recruiting:

DMV linebacker Montay Weedon was on FSU’s campus this past weekend; he says the ‘Noles are probably on top right now in his recruitment:

Other Sports:

FSU Softball is off to a 5-1 start in ACC play.

One of the reasons FSU is 5-1 is because of Kat Sandercock’s elite pitching:

FSU Baseball is heading in the opposite direction; transition years are often disappointments but the Baseball is capable of being better than they have been these last two weeks.

Here’s what you can look forward to in FSU Athletics this week:

