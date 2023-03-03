Recruiting:

247Sports’ Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, has logged two crystal balls in favor of FSU for two four-star offensive lineman.

Jason Zandemela and Jonathan Daniels were both on campus for Junior Day this past January.

On3Sports has ranked Five-Star FSU commitment Kam Davis as the No. 3 overall RB recruiting in the country:

Top 10 running backs in the latest On300 rankings ⭐️https://t.co/GYsApHqvBL pic.twitter.com/RNAO4wwKHo — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 2, 2023

Registration for camp is officially open:

Football:

The ACC’s revenue problems aren’t going away despite Jim Phillips’ words of encouragement:

Jim Phillips remains bullish on the ACC’s future, but a number of schools insist the status quo represents an existential threat to their programs, and to the league. @aadelsonESPN and I dig deep on the ACC’s revenue problems. https://t.co/JaWZUN6EWx — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 2, 2023

But does FSU actually any options or leverage?

And what would an unequal revenue split look like? It would like the Pac-12 of old. (TheAthletic)

Tom Fornelli has Jordan Travis as the fourth best quarterback in the country.

Florida State’s already been a roller coaster for me. Toward the end of the season, I tried to get ahead of the “Florida State and Jordan Travis are darkhorse playoff contenders in 2023” wave, but while I expected to have others hop on, I didn’t expect quite as many to follow. It’s enough to make me wonder if I should temper expectations. Nah, screw it. Jordan Travis at No. 4. THE NOLES ARE BACK!

Ayobami Tifase is a name I expect a lot of FSU fans to learn this fall:

It was 100% amazing having a chance to read to the youth at Sebal Palm elementary this morning great kids!!!! #Noles pic.twitter.com/KaUSYLMREo — Ayobami Tifase (@Ayotifase50) March 2, 2023

It should be a very interesting spring across the country.

Athlon’s spring power rankings has FSU leading the way in the ACC.

What to Watch on Offense: Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson headline a dynamic attack with eight returning starters. Replacing guard Dillan Gibbons tops the list of spring priorities, and coach Mike Norvell brought in three transfers to boost the line. What to Watch on Defense: With nine starters back, there are few open jobs here. But safety Jammie Robinson and tackle Robert Cooper are gone, and the Seminoles need to get tougher against the run (11th in the ACC).

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball is one-and-done after blowing a huge lead in the ACC tournament; Ta’Niya Latson did not play in the contest due to an injury.

Pinstripes, turquoise?

Adding a new one to the collection tomorrow



Guesses⬇️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/jwCeUBWtha — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 2, 2023

Alumni:

It’s rare for head coaches the NFL Combine to speak with prospects yet Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles met with Jammie Robinson on day 1 of the NFL combine for DBs.

Devin Vassell is back on the court following a knee injury that required surgery in January: