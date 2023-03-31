Football:

It’s Pro Day in Tallahassee.

Mike Norvell is looking for consistency as FSU enters the latter part of spring practice.

And with how they’ve practiced this spring he might find what he’s looking for in Kentron Poitier and Renardo Green.

When the players hold themselves accountable that’s when something really good starts to happen:

"It's player-led around here...we always get help from the coaches, but the players are really who leads the team."@DeMarco1x and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/QXEezcW0bz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 31, 2023

Can FSU maintain its chemistry; can Clemson solve some of its offensive woes? ACC Spring questions from CBSSports.

How are the transfer portal additions fitting in? By the time we get to fall camp, the key questions will be more along the lines of whether the Seminoles are ready to handle real expectations. Many are projecting Florida State to compete for an ACC championship (it would be the program’s first since 2014), and some have even identified this group as a team with top-10 potential. Florida State ranks No. 1 in the nation in Bill Connelly’s returning production rankings; the expectations are fair given what the Noles are bringing back a ton from a 10-win team.

Recruiting:

#Tribe24 has lost a member as three-star DT Keishawn Mashburn is opening his recruitment.

Other Sports:

Caleb Mills is entering the transfer portal; after two years in Tallahassee Mills and FSU will be looking for a better schematic fit.

Tune into our Instagram tomorrow as Allison will take you through a typical Game Day as a Seminole on the Instagram story #Team40 pic.twitter.com/wPDTCu0kUa — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2023

Alumni:

For Jammie Robinson FSU will always be home:

"I'm always going to be a Nole for life...Florida State is always going to mean something to me." - @JayRob_7



"I'm going to bleed Garnet and Gold forever. If I could do it all over again, I would start all over again and come back to this same program." @CamrenMcD #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/aSuwRYOp4q — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2023

Congratulations to Pedro Grifol who got a victory over the Astros in his managerial debut: