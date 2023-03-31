 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s Pro Day in Tallahassee

FSU’s Pro-Day is today.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Max Escarpio-Tomahawknation

Football:

It’s Pro Day in Tallahassee.

Mike Norvell is looking for consistency as FSU enters the latter part of spring practice.

And with how they’ve practiced this spring he might find what he’s looking for in Kentron Poitier and Renardo Green.

When the players hold themselves accountable that’s when something really good starts to happen:

Can FSU maintain its chemistry; can Clemson solve some of its offensive woes? ACC Spring questions from CBSSports.

How are the transfer portal additions fitting in? By the time we get to fall camp, the key questions will be more along the lines of whether the Seminoles are ready to handle real expectations. Many are projecting Florida State to compete for an ACC championship (it would be the program’s first since 2014), and some have even identified this group as a team with top-10 potential. Florida State ranks No. 1 in the nation in Bill Connelly’s returning production rankings; the expectations are fair given what the Noles are bringing back a ton from a 10-win team.

Recruiting:

#Tribe24 has lost a member as three-star DT Keishawn Mashburn is opening his recruitment.

Other Sports:

Caleb Mills is entering the transfer portal; after two years in Tallahassee Mills and FSU will be looking for a better schematic fit.

Alumni:

For Jammie Robinson FSU will always be home:

Congratulations to Pedro Grifol who got a victory over the Astros in his managerial debut:

