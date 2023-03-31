FSU defensive end Jared Verse named preseason All-American

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp, it was announced Friday.

Verse transferred to FSU last season and became an instant impact player, the only player in the ACC and one of just two in the Power 5 with four games of at least 2.5 tackles for loss. He was looked at as a potential first-round pick in 2023 but opted instead to return to Tallahassee.

Outside of the two games he was injured, Verse had at least 0.5 tackles for loss in every game and had three games with at least 2.5 tackles for loss. In total, he logged 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, with 41 tackles, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery.

The full release from FSU: