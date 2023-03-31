FSU defensive end Jared Verse named preseason All-American

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp, it was announced Friday.
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp Friday. Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-American team, and its 2023 All-America teams will be announced in December.
Verse, a redshirt junior from Dayton, Ohio, led FSU with 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks in 2022 on his way to being named a first-team All-American and the leading vote-getter on the All-ACC defensive team. FSU’s Defensive MVP, Verse added three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery at Miami and one blocked field goal against LSU.
Last season, Verse was the only player in the ACC and one of just two in the Power 5 with four games of at least 2.5 tackles for loss. He led the ACC in sacks per game and was second in tackles for loss per game; of the 11 games he finished, he had at least 0.5 TFL in each.
In the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma, Verse registered a season-high seven tackles, with 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sack. He teamed with Dennis Briggs Jr. for a sack on the final play of the game to secure FSU’s 35-32 win, the 10th of the season for the Noles. Against LSU, Verse blocked a field goal and tied a career high with 2.0 sacks. Verse’s fumble recovery at Miami came on the Hurricanes’ only drive into the red zone in FSU’s 45-3 victory.
Verse made his FSU debut with four tackles, 1.5 for loss and 1.0 sack against Duquesne. He spent his first two college seasons at Albany before transferring to Florida State in winter 2021.
