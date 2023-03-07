Football:

The energy was expectedly high as the ‘Noles hit the field for the first practice of the season.

The expectations are higher and the standards are higher; something Jordan Travis and Trey Benson understand well.

FSU’s 2023 season will be determined by the upward trajectory of its offensive line.

Florida State ended up as one of the best rushing teams in the country (averaging 214.1 yards per game) and has vastly improved its pass protection as well. But for Florida State to live up to the expectations it has — particularly on offense — the offensive line is going to need to continue on its upward trajectory. — Andrea Adelson

Unfortunately FSU will be without a few key pieces this spring as they recovery from injury.

Rejoice for spring football has arrived in Tallahassee:

Spring practice is finally here: pic.twitter.com/q6cn6rEFmH — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 6, 2023

Catch Mike Norvell at 11am today:

TOMORROW 11 AM ET/ 10 AM CST Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell joins the Progrum



See y'all there : https://t.co/NQSbYuNq5d pic.twitter.com/weRTOPIsaO — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 6, 2023

Other Sports:

Another busy week in Florida State Athletics! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FWStLrEWk4 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 6, 2023

Frederik Kjettrup is this month’s ACC Golfer of the Month:

So what went wrong against FGCU in the first series loss of the season?

ESPN is projecting Women’s Basketball to be a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is likely to be looking for a new team this off-season:

With Derek Carr headed to New Orleans, Jameis Winston now becomes a likely salary-cap casualty. New Orleans could move on and save $4.4M against the salary cap, but it would take on $11.2M in dead money. A post-June 1 cut would save $12.8M, but no savings until then. pic.twitter.com/0BuVmN8LYY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Two former players were present for the first day of practice:

Former Seminole Jermaine Johnson spent time with Florida State’s defensive line today at spring practice.



Despite playing just one season with the Noles, Johnson is #NoleBlooded. @FSUFootball @ii_jermaine — MAX (@maxescarpio) March 7, 2023