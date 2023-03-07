 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU football is back

FSU takes on Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

The energy was expectedly high as the ‘Noles hit the field for the first practice of the season.

The expectations are higher and the standards are higher; something Jordan Travis and Trey Benson understand well.

FSU’s 2023 season will be determined by the upward trajectory of its offensive line.

Florida State ended up as one of the best rushing teams in the country (averaging 214.1 yards per game) and has vastly improved its pass protection as well. But for Florida State to live up to the expectations it has — particularly on offense — the offensive line is going to need to continue on its upward trajectory. — Andrea Adelson

Unfortunately FSU will be without a few key pieces this spring as they recovery from injury.

Rejoice for spring football has arrived in Tallahassee:

Catch Mike Norvell at 11am today:

Other Sports:

Frederik Kjettrup is this month’s ACC Golfer of the Month:

So what went wrong against FGCU in the first series loss of the season?

ESPN is projecting Women’s Basketball to be a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is likely to be looking for a new team this off-season:

Two former players were present for the first day of practice:

