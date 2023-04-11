Football:

ESPN ranks Jordan Travis fifth in its top 10 quarterback rankings.

His confidence was so low when coach Mike Norvell arrived in 2020 that he asked to switch positions just so he could play. Then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham told him absolutely not. This new staff saw him as a bona fide passer and was going to show him why. That is why his transformation from overlooked to elite is so stark. Travis has put in countless hours working himself into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. Can he still run? Absolutely. But now, he is an elite-level passer, coming off a 2022 season in which he set career bests in completion percentage (64%), passing yards (3,214) and passing touchdowns (24) in his first season as the full-time starter — putting up numbers not seen in Tallahassee since Jameis Winston a decade ago.

Every year Phil Steele projects the preseason AP top 10; FSU is back in those projections:

The Projected AP Top Ten for 2023, Six Months in Advance. 96 % over 14 years! This blog was originally published in February but Top Ten will remain the same. https://t.co/Vr6MCWRKqW pic.twitter.com/DmiDHqOkgb — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) April 10, 2023

From Deion to his alma mater with Jordan Travis; these next few weeks of spring games should be quite fun.

The Seminoles are the trendy CFP pick hanks to the return of star quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and a host of offensive skill players that make this one of the most complete teams in the country. There aren’t many things that you can take away from the spring game itself; however, if you aren’t on the Florida State bandwagon yet, this is always a fun — even if irrational — place to start.

Recruiting:

There’s an argument to be made that FSU could do better but objectively speaking Mike Norvell’s staff is not struggling with high school recruiting.

Four-star 2024 DL Jeremiah Beaman has FSU in his top ten:

Three-star OT Isaiah Autry is down to four sec schools and the Seminoles:

Other Sports:

Softball just put together maybe the most dominant road performance in program history when you consider the location and the ranking of the opponent.

The 2023 #D1Softball Top 25 - Week 9



Baylor Climbs, Louisiana and Florida Re-Enter



Powered by @RapsodoSoftball pic.twitter.com/3XnRG2V08a — D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 10, 2023

#Team40 will be at home for their next four contests:

Four games in five days at The Plex?? Sign us up



️https://t.co/WjsU1yiN0X#Team40 pic.twitter.com/Z13mtZshAA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2023

Baseball took the opener from Clemson and then dropped the next two.

Alumni:

Raiquan Gray made his NBA debut for my beloved Brooklyn Nets; he won’t be on the playoff roster but it was an impressive performance in the last game of the regular season: