Florida State takes on No. 3 Florida: How to watch, stream, preview, game thread

Florida State (13-18, 4-11) travels to Gainesville to take on the No. 4 Florida Gators (27-6, 9-3) Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Florida recently took a road series from then-No. 11 Tennessee but lost the last game in the series. Florida State took the first game of the Clemson series before dropping the next two games. Both teams enter the rivalry game with a losing streak so they’re pretty much on equal footing and this game is a toss-up.

Last time FSU played UF the Seminoles took a lead into the eighth behind a strong four-inning start from Ben Barrett but could not keep the Florida offense down and a five-running inning sealed the deal for the visiting Gators.

Starting pitchers and how to watch

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Ben Barrett (0-0, 4.91)

UF: RHP Ryan Slater (4-0, 3.80 ERA)

Up Next: FSU goes on the road for a three game set against NC State, the first of which starts Friday at 6:00